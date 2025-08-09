Braelon Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Braelon Allen -- the New York Jets running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Braelon Allen Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Allen's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 66.2 222 51 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 62.9 171 58

Braelon Allen 2024 Game-by-Game

Allen accumulated 17.6 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 33 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 23 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the Tennessee Titans. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @49ers 1.7 1 8 0 1 1 0 17 Week 2 @Titans 17.6 7 33 1 4 2 1 56 Week 3 Patriots 6.8 11 55 0 3 3 0 68 Week 4 Broncos 4.6 8 34 0 1 1 0 46 Week 5 @Vikings 2.8 5 13 0 2 1 0 28 Week 6 Bills 0.8 3 8 0 2 0 0 8 Week 7 @Steelers 0.6 2 4 0 1 1 0 6 View Full Table ChevronDown

Braelon Allen vs. Other Jets Rushers

The Jets ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Allen's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Braelon Allen 92 334 2 10 3.6 Breece Hall 209 876 5 19 4.2 Justin Fields 62 289 5 16 4.7 Isaiah Davis 30 174 1 2 5.8

