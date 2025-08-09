Braelon Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Braelon Allen -- the New York Jets running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.
Braelon Allen Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Allen's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|66.2
|222
|51
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|62.9
|171
|58
Braelon Allen 2024 Game-by-Game
Allen accumulated 17.6 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 33 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 23 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the Tennessee Titans. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@49ers
|1.7
|1
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|17
|Week 2
|@Titans
|17.6
|7
|33
|1
|4
|2
|1
|56
|Week 3
|Patriots
|6.8
|11
|55
|0
|3
|3
|0
|68
|Week 4
|Broncos
|4.6
|8
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|46
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|2.8
|5
|13
|0
|2
|1
|0
|28
|Week 6
|Bills
|0.8
|3
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|Week 7
|@Steelers
|0.6
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6
Braelon Allen vs. Other Jets Rushers
The Jets ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Allen's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Braelon Allen
|92
|334
|2
|10
|3.6
|Breece Hall
|209
|876
|5
|19
|4.2
|Justin Fields
|62
|289
|5
|16
|4.7
|Isaiah Davis
|30
|174
|1
|2
|5.8
Want more data and analysis on Braelon Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.