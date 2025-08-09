FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Braelon Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Braelon Allen 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Braelon Allen -- the New York Jets running back -- could turn out to be fantasy relevant in 2025, and we have stats and fantasy projections for him in this article.

Braelon Allen Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Allen's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points66.222251
2025 Projected Fantasy Points62.917158

Braelon Allen 2024 Game-by-Game

Allen accumulated 17.6 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 33 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 23 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 2 versus the Tennessee Titans. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@49ers1.718011017
Week 2@Titans17.6733142156
Week 3Patriots6.81155033068
Week 4Broncos4.6834011046
Week 5@Vikings2.8513021028
Week 6Bills0.83802008
Week 7@Steelers0.62401106

Braelon Allen vs. Other Jets Rushers

The Jets ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Allen's 2024 rushing figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Braelon Allen923342103.6
Breece Hall2098765194.2
Justin Fields622895164.7
Isaiah Davis30174125.8

Want more data and analysis on Braelon Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

