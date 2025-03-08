Bradley vs Valparaiso Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Bradley Braves (25-7, 15-5 MVC) and the No. 11 seed Valparaiso Beacons (15-18, 6-14 MVC) play in the MVC tournament Saturday at Enterprise Center, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bradley win (80.3%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Bradley-Valparaiso spread (Bradley -8.5) or over/under (141.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Bradley has compiled a 14-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Valparaiso is 16-15-0 ATS this season.

Valparaiso covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 62.5% of the time. That's more often than Bradley covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (44.4%).

The Braves have done a better job covering the spread in away games (6-5-0) than they have at home (5-10-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Beacons have a lower winning percentage at home (.467, 7-8-0 record) than away (.538, 7-6-0).

Bradley has covered the spread 10 times in 21 conference games.

Against the spread in MVC action, Valparaiso is 12-10-0 this year.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso: Moneyline Betting Stats

Bradley has been victorious in 22, or 84.6%, of the 26 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Braves have been victorious nine times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -385 or better on the moneyline.

Valparaiso has won seven of the 21 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (33.3%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +300 or longer, the Beacons have a 1-7 record (winning only 12.5% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Bradley has a 79.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bradley vs. Valparaiso Head-to-Head Comparison

Bradley's +283 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.9 points per game (80th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per outing (91st in college basketball).

Duke Deen's 14.2 points per game lead Bradley and are 348th in college basketball.

Valparaiso puts up 75 points per game (144th in college basketball) while allowing 74 per contest (241st in college basketball). It has a +31 scoring differential.

Cooper Schwieger leads Valparaiso, scoring 15.7 points per game (209th in college basketball).

The Braves rank 189th in the nation at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 30.5 their opponents average.

Darius Hannah tops the team with 5.8 rebounds per game (369th in college basketball play).

The Beacons rank 238th in the country at 31 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.8 their opponents average.

Schwieger is 73rd in the country with 7.8 rebounds per game, leading the Beacons.

Bradley puts up 103.3 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball), while giving up 91.6 points per 100 possessions (133rd in college basketball).

The Beacons average 97.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (135th in college basketball), and allow 96.2 points per 100 possessions (261st in college basketball).

