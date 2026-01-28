Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson: Schedule, Full Card and Betting Odds

The highly anticipated "The Ring VI" showdown between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson is nearly here, but it's not the only championship bout scheduled for the massive Madison Square Garden card.

Here’s a breakdown of the full card, the boxing odds, and more ahead of Saturday’s action.

When Is the Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson Fight?

A six-match card is set for viewers on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at 6:05 p.m. ET. Lopez and Stevenson will be the main event, with their ringwalks expected at approximately 10:50 p.m. ET.

How Do I Watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson?

The Lopez-Stevenson fight will be aired exclusively on DAZN Pay-Per-View. In the United States, the PPV is priced at $69.99, which includes a seven-day free trial of the DAZN platform.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Shakur Stevenson Full Fight Card

Check out the full card ahead of Lopez-Stevenson as well as expected start times for each fight. (Asterisk indicates champion status.)

Weight Class Favorite Underdog Rounds Notes Super Lightweight Shakur Stevenson (-320) Teofimo Lopez* (+230) 12 WBO & Ring Magazine Title Fight Super Lightweight Keyshawn Davis (-650) Jamaine Ortiz (+410) 10 Co-Main Event Middleweight Carlos Adames* (-460) Austin Williams (+320) 12 WBC Middleweight Title Fight Featherweight Bruce Carrington (-1000) Carlos Castro (+510) 12 Vacant WBC Featherweight Title Heavyweight Jarrell Miller (-750) Kingsley Ibeh (+430) 10 Welterweight Ziyad Almaayouf (-1,300) Kevin Castillo (+590) 10

Note: Odds are subject to change; see current The Ring VI odds for updates.

The 28-year-old Teofimo Lopez (22-1, 13 KOs) enters his fourth title defense as a +230 underdog against 28-year-old Shakur Stevenson (24-0, 11 KOs). Lopez, the reigning WBO and Ring Magazine Super Lightweight champion, holds a slight half-inch reach advantage over the challenger. Stevenson is a three-division world champion attempting to capture a title in a fourth weight class.

Lopez’s journey is highlighted by massive wins over pound-for-pound legends Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor. His most recent victory was a unanimous decision over Arnold Barboza Jr. in May 2025. Stevenson, who ranks #9 in BoxRec’s pound-for-pound ratings, recently proved his durability by standing toe-to-toe with heavy-hitter William Zepeda in July 2025 to win a 12-round decision.

WBC Middleweight champion Carlos Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) is a significant -350 favorite to retain his belt against Austin "Ammo" Williams (19-1, 13 KOs). Adames captured the title in June 2024 with a unanimous decision over Terrell Gausha. He is currently ranked 3rd by BoxRec in the middleweight division.

Williams, ranked 9th by BoxRec, has won three consecutive fights since his lone career loss to Hamzah Sheeraz in 2024. Williams holds a significant five-inch reach advantage (78" vs. 73") and a two-inch height advantage over the champion.

Undefeated prospect Bruce "Shu Shu" Carrington (16-0, 9 KOs) is a heavy -900 favorite against the battle-hardened Carlos Castro (30-3, 14 KOs) for the vacant WBC Featherweight title. Carrington captured the interim belt in July 2025 by defeating Mateus Heita and currently sits 6th in BoxRec’s featherweight rankings.

Castro, a 14-year pro, has nearly double the professional rounds of Carrington (192 vs. 94). His career highlights include wins over Oscar Escandon and Cesar Juarez, and he aims to use his "forward-pressing" style to drag the younger Carrington into deep water.

In a high-stakes co-main event, Keyshawn Davis (13-0, 9 KOs) is a -625 favorite over Jamaine Ortiz (20-2-1, 9 KOs). Davis is ranked 4th by BoxRec at super lightweight, while Ortiz is ranked 15th. Ortiz is a familiar name to fans, having previously pushed Teofimo Lopez to the limit in a close decision loss in early 2024.

Heavyweight veteran Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller (26-1-2, 22 KOs) returns to the Garden as a favorite over the red-hot Kingsley Ibeh (16-2-1, 14 KOs). Miller is looking to revitalize his career at 37 years old after a recent draw with Andy Ruiz Jr.. Ibeh, a former football player known as "The Black Lion," is riding an 11-fight winning streak and currently holds a #47 ranking on BoxRec.

Rising Saudi Arabian prospect Ziyad "Zizo" Almaayouf (7-0-1, 1 KO) returns to the United States for a 10-round welterweight clash against Miami-based Kevin Castillo (5-2-1, 0 KOs). Almaayouf, who resides in Los Angeles and is 25 years old, enters this contest with a BoxRec ranking of #501. His opponent, Castillo, currently sits at #950 in the BoxRec divisional rankings. While betting lines for this preliminary bout are still being finalized across major sportsbooks, Almaayouf aims to remain unbeaten on the world's biggest stage at Madison Square Garden.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest boxing odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the lines for all upcoming fights.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.