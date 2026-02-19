Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia: Schedule, Full Card, and Betting Odds

The highly anticipated "The Ring: High Stakes" boxing event is nearly here, featuring a massive triple-header of world title fights headlined by Mario Barrios defending his crown against Ryan Garcia.

Here’s a breakdown of the full card, the current boxing odds, and more ahead of Saturday’s action.

When Is the Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia Fight?

The event is set for Saturday, February 21, 2026. The live broadcast begins at 2:45 p.m. local time in Las Vegas with three free-to-air fights, followed by the primary pay-per-view card at 4:55 p.m. PT/7:55 p.m. ET. Barrios and Garcia are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 8:53 p.m. PT/11:53 p.m. ET.

How Do I Watch Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia?

The entire event will be aired live and exclusively on DAZN PPV worldwide. In the United States, the standalone PPV is priced at $69.99, while subscribers on the DAZN "Ultimate Tier" ($44.99/month) receive the event at no additional cost.

Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia Full Fight Card

Check out the full card ahead of the Vegas showdown. (Asterisk indicates champion status.)

Weight Class Favorite Underdog Rounds Notes Welterweight Ryan Garcia (-260) Mario Barrios* (+198) 12 WBC Welterweight Title Junior Welterweight Richardson Hitchins* (-460) Oscar Duarte (+320) 12 IBF Super Lightweight Title Junior Welterweight Gary Antuanne Russell* (-350) Andy Hiraoka (+250) 12 WBA Super Lightweight Title Junior Welterweight Frank Martin (-380) Nahir Albright (+250) 10 Super Lightweight Bout Super Middleweight Bektemir Melikuziev (-1600) Sena Agbeko (+680) 10 Super Middleweight Bout Middleweight Amari Jones (-3500) Luis Arias (+900) 10 Middleweight Bout Heavyweight Joshua Edwards (-8000) Brandon Colantonio (+1600) 6 Heavyweight Bout View Full Table ChevronDown

Note: Odds are subject to change; see current The Ring: High Stakes odds for updates.

The 30-year-old champion Mario Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs) enters as the +198 underdog in his third title defense. Barrios is coming off two high-profile draws in 2024 and 2025 against Abel Ramos and the legendary Manny Pacquiao. He holds a significant three-inch height advantage and a four-inch reach advantage over the challenger.

Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs) is the -260 favorite as he seeks his first major world title. Garcia looks to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Rolando "Rolly" Romero in May 2025. Despite his recent setbacks, Garcia maintains a superior knockout percentage of 83% and remains one of the fastest punchers in the division.

In the co-main event, Richardson Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) defends his IBF super lightweight title as a -420 favorite. Hitchins recently cemented his elite status with an eighth-round stoppage of George Kambosos Jr. in June 2025. He faces Oscar Duarte (30-2-1, 23 KOs), who is currently on a four-fight winning streak since his 2023 loss to Ryan Garcia. Hitchins is ranked #4 in the world by BoxRec.

Gary Antuanne Russell (18-1, 17 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBA super lightweight title as a -300 favorite. Russell captured the belt in March 2025 with a dominant win over Jose Valenzuela. He faces the undefeated Japanese mandatory challenger Andy Hiraoka (24-0, 19 KOs), known as "Da Blade," who enters on a 10-fight knockout streak. Hiraoka holds a rare height and reach advantage for the 140-pound division, standing nearly 6'0" with a 74-inch reach.

Other Undercard Highlights

Frank Martin (-380) returns for the first time since his 2024 loss to Gervonta Davis, facing the durable veteran Nahir Albright (+260) .

returns for the first time since his 2024 loss to Gervonta Davis, facing the durable veteran . Bektemir Melikuziev (-1600) is the heavy favorite in a super middleweight clash against Sena Agbeko (+680) . Melikuziev is currently ranked as the #2 contender by the WBA.

is the heavy favorite in a super middleweight clash against . Melikuziev is currently ranked as the #2 contender by the WBA. Exciting heavyweight prospect Joshua Edwards (-8000) puts his 5-0 (5 KOs) record on the line against Brandon Colantonio (+1600).

