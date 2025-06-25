Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Schedule, Full Card, and Betting Odds

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. headlines a stacked boxing card on Saturday, June 28th.

Jake Paul's next boxing match draws near, as The Problem Child takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on Saturday, June 28th in Anaheim, California.

Here's a breakdown of the full card, the boxing odds, and more ahead of Saturday's action.

When Is the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight?

A deep card is set for Saturday, June 28th.

The main card is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern with the ring walks for Paul-Chavez Jr. to take place at approximately 11:00 p.m. Eastern.

How Do I Watch Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.?

The Paul-Chavez Jr. fight will be aired on pay-per-view via DAZN.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Full Fight Card

Check out the full card ahead of Paul-Chavez Jr.

(Asterisk indicates champion status.)

Favorite Underdog Weight Class Notes Jake Paul (-700) Julio César Chávez Jr. (+450) Cruiserweight Gilberto Ramirez* (-1100) Yuniel Dorticos (+620) Cruiserweight For WBA and WBO titles Holly Holm (-1300) Yolanda Vega (+590) Lightweight Floyd Schofield (-174) Tevin Farmer (+136) Lightweight Avious Griffin (-1000) Julian Rodriguez (+520) Welterweight Raul Curiel (-1450) Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez (+650) Welterweight Naomy Valle (-1100) Ashley Felix (+540) Light flyweight

Note: Odds are subject to change; see here for current Paul-Chavez Jr. full card betting odds.

Paul, 28 years old, enters with a record of 11-1 (7 KOs) ahead of his bout with Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs).

Paul's most recent bout was, of course, against Mike Tyson in November. Paul won by unanimous decision. His only career loss is via split decision against Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Chavez Jr., 39 years old, has just one fight since 2022 when he beat Uriah Hall by unanimous decision last July.

Although both fighters are billed at 6'1", Paul owns a three-inch reach advantage (76" to 73").

Chavez Jr. is BoxRec's 86th-ranked cruiserweight. Paul is #145 in the heavyweight rankings.

Gilberto Ramirez (47-1, 30 KOs) is the unified WBA and WBO World Cruiserweight champion and a heavy favorite over Yuniel Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs).

Although Ramirez is at a five-inch reach disadvantage (75" vs. 80"), he is five years younger (34 vs. 39).

Dorticos has one bout since 2023: a first-round KO win over Alan Campa last June.

Ramirez via KO/TKO (-110 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook) is the most likely method of victory, according to the betting odds.

Holly Holm (33-2-3, 9 KOs) is one of the biggest favorites on the card against Yolada Vega (10-0, 1 KO) despite a 13-year age gap. Holm is 43, and Vega is 30.

Vega rates out 12th in BoxRec's super lightweight ranks.

Holm is a former welterweight champ but has not had a pro boxing match since May of 2013.

She returns to the boxing ring after a transition to the MMA world where she most notably beat Ronda Rousey by second-round KO at UFC 193 in November 2015.

The knockout earned her the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship and eventually Knockout of the Year honors.

In -- by far -- the closest bout on the main card according to the betting odds, Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) takes on Tevin Farmer (33-8-1, 8 KOs) in a lightweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds.

Schofield ranks 17th in BoxRec's lightweight rankings, and Farmer is just one spot behind him at #18.

Floyd is a -174 favorite over Farmer (+136). This match is -340 to go the distance, according to the betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avious Griffin (17-0, 16 KOs) sets up as a heavy favorite (-1000) over Julian Rodriguez (23-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight bout.

Griffin is BoxRec's 25th-ranked welterweight with Rodriguez rating out at #71.

Griffin has a 7-0 record since the start of 2023 with each win coming via KO/TKO.

Rodriguez has just two fights since 2023: both wins by unanimous decision.

Raul Curiel (15-0-1, 13 KOs) was last in the ring in December, a title bout with Alexis Rocha that ended in a draw (majority decision).

Since a unanimous decision draw in October 2023, Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez (16-0-1, 9 KOs) has won four straight. His last three wins were all by TKO with none going past the fourth round.

Curiel, 20th in BoxRec's welterweight rankings, is a -1450 favorite over Rodriguez, who is #59.

The 21-year-old Costa Rican, Naomy Valle, has accrued a 14-0 record with 9 KOs already in her career and enters as a big favorite over 20-year-old Ashley Felix (7-3, 1 KO) of Mexico.

Valle is ranked #28 in BoxRec's light flyweight ratings. Felix is #27 in the minimumweight ratings.

