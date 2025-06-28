Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Latest Betting Odds and Info

It's almost fight time.

Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will square off tonight, Saturday, June 28th.

Jake Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) enters the weekend as a -550 favorite to beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs), who owns +420 odds, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

The -550 odds on Paul means a wager of $55.00 would win $10.00 and pay out $65.00 ($10.00 plus your $55.00 stake back) if he beats Chavez Jr. These are implied odds of 84.6%, suggesting that Paul is a heavy favorite.

Chavez Jr.'s +420 odds mean a $10.00 bet on Chavez Jr. would pay out $52.00 ($42.00 plus your $10.00 stake back) if he wins.

Note: Odds are subject to change; see here for current Paul-Chavez Jr. betting odds.

Here are a few additional markets you can bet on this fight at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Paul-Chavez Jr. Method of Victory Betting Odds

Method of Victory FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Jake Paul Points or Decision -105 Jake Paul KO/TKO +140 Draw +1900 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Points or Decision +900 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr KO/TKO +750

The shortest odds (i.e. the most probable) for how this bout ends is via Points or Decision in Jake Paul's favor. The -105 betting odds have an implied probability of 51.2%.

The second-most likely outcome, according to the odds, is a Jake Paul KO/TKO at +140.

Paul-Chavez Jr. To Go the Distance Betting Odds

Will the Fight Go the Distance FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Yes -138 No +108

Paul-Chavez Jr. Round End Betting Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook is also offering odds on which round the match will end.

Round Betting FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Jake Paul To Win the Fight in Round 1 +2900 Jake Paul To Win the Fight in Round 2 +2100 Jake Paul To Win the Fight in Round 3 +1900 Jake Paul To Win the Fight in Round 4 +1600 Jake Paul To Win the Fight in Round 5 +1200 Jake Paul To Win the Fight in Round 6 +1200 Jake Paul To Win the Fight in Round 7 +1400 View Full Table ChevronDown

Note: Fight must end in selected round for the wager to be a winner.

When Is the Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight?

A deep card is set for Saturday, June 28th.

The main card is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Eastern with the ring walks for Paul-Chavez Jr. to take place at approximately 11:00 p.m. Eastern.

How Do I Watch Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.?

The Paul-Chavez Jr. fight will be aired on pay-per-view via DAZN.

