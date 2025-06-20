FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Boxing iconBoxing

Explore Boxing

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Boxing

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Odds, Prediction, and How to Watch

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

Subscribe to our newsletter

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Odds, Prediction, and How to Watch

The next Jake Paul boxing match draws near, as Paul takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez, on June 28th.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight

The Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight will be available on DAZN pay-per-view on Saturday, June 28th.

It will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Odds

According to the boxing odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) is a heavy favorite over Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs).

Paul's win odds are -700. Chavez Jr.'s odds to win are +450.

Via the method of victory odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the most probable outcome is for Paul to win by points or decision (-125).

Method of Victory
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Jake Paul Points or Decision-125
Jake Paul KO/TKO+175
Draw+1800
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Points or Decision+1000
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr KO/TKO+650

There are also -160 odds for the fight to go the distance (versus +126 odds for the fight to end early).

Note: Odds are subject to change; see here for current Paul-Chavez Jr. betting odds.

Jake Paul Boxing Record and History

Paul's lone loss was by split decision against Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Date
Opponent
Result
Finish
11/15/24Mike TysonWinUnanimous Decision
7/20/24Mike PerryWin6th-Round TKO
3/2/24Ryan BourlandWin1st-Round TKO
12/15/23Andre AugustWin1st-Round KO
8/5/23Nate DiazWinUnanimous Decision
2/26/23Tommy FuryLossSplit Decision
10/29/22Anderson SilvaWinUnanimous Decision

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Boxing Record and History

Chavez Jr.'s career 54-6-1 record features 34 KOs but just one match since the start of 2022.

Here's a look at Chavez Jr.'s 12 bouts since 2014.

Date
Opponent
Result
Finish
7/20/24Uriah HallWinUnanimous Decision
12/18/21David ZegarraWinUnanimous Decision
6/19/21Anderson SilvaLossSplit Decision
11/27/20Jeyson MindaWin4th-Round TKO
9/25/20Mario Abel CazaresLoss6th-Round TD
12/20/19Daniel JacobsLoss5th-Round RTD
8/10/19Evert BravoWin1st-Round KO

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Predictions

Here are a few predictions ahead of the Paul-Chavez Jr. bout with more to be added as we get closer to fight time.

Looking for the latest boxing odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the lines for all upcoming fights.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup