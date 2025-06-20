Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Odds, Prediction, and How to Watch

The next Jake Paul boxing match draws near, as Paul takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez, on June 28th.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight

The Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight will be available on DAZN pay-per-view on Saturday, June 28th.

It will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Odds

According to the boxing odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) is a heavy favorite over Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs).

Paul's win odds are -700. Chavez Jr.'s odds to win are +450.

Via the method of victory odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the most probable outcome is for Paul to win by points or decision (-125).

Method of Victory FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Jake Paul Points or Decision -125 Jake Paul KO/TKO +175 Draw +1800 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Points or Decision +1000 Julio Cesar Chavez Jr KO/TKO +650

There are also -160 odds for the fight to go the distance (versus +126 odds for the fight to end early).

Note: Odds are subject to change; see here for current Paul-Chavez Jr. betting odds.

Jake Paul Boxing Record and History

Paul's lone loss was by split decision against Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Date Opponent Result Finish 11/15/24 Mike Tyson Win Unanimous Decision 7/20/24 Mike Perry Win 6th-Round TKO 3/2/24 Ryan Bourland Win 1st-Round TKO 12/15/23 Andre August Win 1st-Round KO 8/5/23 Nate Diaz Win Unanimous Decision 2/26/23 Tommy Fury Loss Split Decision 10/29/22 Anderson Silva Win Unanimous Decision View Full Table ChevronDown

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Boxing Record and History

Chavez Jr.'s career 54-6-1 record features 34 KOs but just one match since the start of 2022.

Here's a look at Chavez Jr.'s 12 bouts since 2014.

Date Opponent Result Finish 7/20/24 Uriah Hall Win Unanimous Decision 12/18/21 David Zegarra Win Unanimous Decision 6/19/21 Anderson Silva Loss Split Decision 11/27/20 Jeyson Minda Win 4th-Round TKO 9/25/20 Mario Abel Cazares Loss 6th-Round TD 12/20/19 Daniel Jacobs Loss 5th-Round RTD 8/10/19 Evert Bravo Win 1st-Round KO View Full Table ChevronDown

Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Predictions

Here are a few predictions ahead of the Paul-Chavez Jr. bout with more to be added as we get closer to fight time.

Nick Parkinson, ESPN Analyst: Jake Paul

Roy Jones Jr.: Jake Paul

Public Picks via Tapology: Jake Paul

Looking for the latest boxing odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the lines for all upcoming fights.

