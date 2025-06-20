Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: Odds, Prediction, and How to Watch
The next Jake Paul boxing match draws near, as Paul takes on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., the son of former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez, on June 28th.
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Fight
The Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight will be available on DAZN pay-per-view on Saturday, June 28th.
It will be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Odds
According to the boxing odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) is a heavy favorite over Chavez Jr. (54-6-1, 34 KOs).
Paul's win odds are -700. Chavez Jr.'s odds to win are +450.
Via the method of victory odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, the most probable outcome is for Paul to win by points or decision (-125).
Method of Victory
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Jake Paul Points or Decision
|-125
|Jake Paul KO/TKO
|+175
|Draw
|+1800
|Julio Cesar Chavez Jr Points or Decision
|+1000
|Julio Cesar Chavez Jr KO/TKO
|+650
There are also -160 odds for the fight to go the distance (versus +126 odds for the fight to end early).
Note: Odds are subject to change; see here for current Paul-Chavez Jr. betting odds.
Jake Paul Boxing Record and History
Paul's lone loss was by split decision against Tommy Fury in February 2023.
Date
Opponent
Result
Finish
|11/15/24
|Mike Tyson
|Win
|Unanimous Decision
|7/20/24
|Mike Perry
|Win
|6th-Round TKO
|3/2/24
|Ryan Bourland
|Win
|1st-Round TKO
|12/15/23
|Andre August
|Win
|1st-Round KO
|8/5/23
|Nate Diaz
|Win
|Unanimous Decision
|2/26/23
|Tommy Fury
|Loss
|Split Decision
|10/29/22
|Anderson Silva
|Win
|Unanimous Decision
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Boxing Record and History
Chavez Jr.'s career 54-6-1 record features 34 KOs but just one match since the start of 2022.
Here's a look at Chavez Jr.'s 12 bouts since 2014.
Date
Opponent
Result
Finish
|7/20/24
|Uriah Hall
|Win
|Unanimous Decision
|12/18/21
|David Zegarra
|Win
|Unanimous Decision
|6/19/21
|Anderson Silva
|Loss
|Split Decision
|11/27/20
|Jeyson Minda
|Win
|4th-Round TKO
|9/25/20
|Mario Abel Cazares
|Loss
|6th-Round TD
|12/20/19
|Daniel Jacobs
|Loss
|5th-Round RTD
|8/10/19
|Evert Bravo
|Win
|1st-Round KO
Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Predictions
Here are a few predictions ahead of the Paul-Chavez Jr. bout with more to be added as we get closer to fight time.
