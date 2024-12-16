Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2: Betting Odds and How to Watch the Rematch

Oleksandr Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) will place his undisputed heavyweight championship (WBA, WBC, and WBO) on the line this week on Saturday, December 21st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He and Tyson Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) rematch after the two battled to a split decision in May earlier this year. Fury enacted his rematch clause.

The win crowned Usyk as the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 and gave Fury his first ever loss.

Here's all you need to know ahead of the much-anticipated rematch.

When Is Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2?

The rematch will take place on Saturday, December 21st.

The main card is set to start at 11:00 a.m. Eastern. The Usyk vs. Fury ring walk is expected to start at 5:25 p.m. Eastern.

How to Watch the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury Rematch

Usyk vs. Fury 2 is a pay-per-view event, available on the DAZN network.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 Betting Odds

According to the boxing odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Usyk is a -166 favorite to beat Fury for a second time. These odds imply a 62.4% probability.

Fury's odds to win are +136.

Usyk vs. Fury 2 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Oleksandr Usyk -166 Tyson Fury +136

Additionally, the fight is -148 to go the distance (+116 to end early).

Note: Odds are subject to change; see here for current Usyk-Fury betting odds and all available markets.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 1 Result

Usyk beat Fury by split decision in their first meeting in May.

Judges scores were 115-112 (Usyk), 114-113 (Usyk), and 114-113 (Fury).

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest boxing odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see the lines for all upcoming fights.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.