2024 Bowling Green Football Odds and Schedule

In 2024, the Bowling Green Falcons have posted a record of 1-1. For a glimpse at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.

Bowling Green 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Fordham Aug. 29 W 41-17 Falcons (-15.5) 60.5 2 @ Penn State Sept. 7 L 34-27 Nittany Lions (-34.5) 50.5 4 @ Texas A&M Sept. 21 - - - 5 Old Dominion Sept. 28 - - - 6 @ Akron Oct. 5 - - - 7 Northern Illinois Oct. 12 - - - 8 Kent State Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Bowling Green Last Game

The Falcons get ready for their next game after a 34-27 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions in their most recent outing. Against the Nittany Lions, Connor Bazelak led the Falcons with 254 yards on 25-of-39 passing (64.1%) for two TDs and two interceptions. In the running game, Jaison Patterson totaled 57 rushing yards on 16 carries (3.6 yards per carry). Harold Fannin accumulated 11 catches for 137 yards (12.5 per catch) and one touchdown against the Nittany Lions.

Bowling Green Betting Insights

Bowling Green has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

