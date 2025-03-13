Boise State vs San Diego State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MWC Tournament

The No. 5 seed Boise State Broncos (22-9, 14-6 MWC) will play in the MWC tournament against the No. 4 seed San Diego State Aztecs (21-8, 14-6 MWC), Thursday at 5:30 p.m. ET live on CBS Sports Network.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Boise State vs. San Diego State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Thomas & Mack Center

Boise State vs. San Diego State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: San Diego State win (52.8%)

See the betting trends and insights below before placing a bet on Thursday's Boise State-San Diego State spread (Boise State -1.5) or total (133.5 points).

Boise State vs. San Diego State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Boise State has compiled a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

San Diego State has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Boise State covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 52% of the time. That's more often than San Diego State covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (44.4%).

The Broncos have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 10 times in 14 opportunities at home, and they've covered five times in 11 opportunities in away games.

The Aztecs have been better against the spread at home (6-8-0) than on the road (3-7-0) this year.

Boise State's record against the spread in conference games is 12-8-0.

San Diego State is 9-11-0 against the spread in MWC action this season.

Boise State vs. San Diego State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Boise State has won in 19, or 79.2%, of the 24 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Broncos have come away with a win 20 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 or better on the moneyline.

San Diego State has gone 3-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

The Aztecs have a record of 3-5 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -111 or longer (37.5%).

Boise State has an implied victory probability of 51.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Boise State vs. San Diego State Head-to-Head Comparison

Boise State has a +300 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.7 points per game. It is putting up 76 points per game to rank 118th in college basketball and is allowing 66.3 per outing to rank 36th in college basketball.

Tyson Degenhart's 17.8 points per game lead Boise State and rank 79th in the country.

San Diego State's +227 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.5 points per game (247th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per outing (14th in college basketball).

Nicholas Boyd paces San Diego State, averaging 13.2 points per game (493rd in college basketball).

The Broncos grab 33.9 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball) while conceding 25.9 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by eight boards per game.

Degenhart's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Broncos and rank 298th in college basketball play.

The 32.1 rebounds per game the Aztecs accumulate rank 173rd in the country. Their opponents record 31.2.

Magoon Gwath averages 5.2 rebounds per game (543rd in college basketball) to lead the Aztecs.

Boise State's 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 27th in college basketball, and the 90.5 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 101st in college basketball.

The Aztecs' 94.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 202nd in college basketball, and the 84.4 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 13th in college basketball.

