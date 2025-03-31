Boise State vs George Washington Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 31

The George Washington Revolutionaries (21-12) face the Boise State Broncos (24-10) at MGM Grand Garden Arena on March 31, 2025.

Boise State vs. George Washington Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Boise State vs. George Washington Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Boise State win (72.4%)

Before placing a wager on Monday's Boise State-George Washington spread (Boise State -8.5) or over/under (141.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Boise State vs. George Washington: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Boise State has covered 18 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.

George Washington is 17-15-0 ATS this year.

Boise State covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 46.7% of the time. That's less often than George Washington covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (75%).

At home, the Broncos own a better record against the spread (10-4-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-6-0).

This year, the Revolutionaries are 9-7-0 at home against the spread (.562 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Boise State vs. George Washington: Moneyline Betting Stats

Boise State has won in 20, or 76.9%, of the 26 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Broncos have a win-loss record of 13-2 when favored by -375 or better by bookmakers this year.

George Washington has won 38.5% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (5-8).

The Revolutionaries have played as a moneyline underdog of +290 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boise State has a 78.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Boise State vs. George Washington Head-to-Head Comparison

Boise State is outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game with a +300 scoring differential overall. It puts up 74.9 points per game (141st in college basketball) and allows 66.1 per contest (33rd in college basketball).

Boise State's leading scorer, Tyson Degenhart, is 78th in the nation scoring 17.9 points per game.

George Washington puts up 73.6 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 67.8 per contest (56th in college basketball). It has a +192 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Rafael Castro's team-leading 14.1 points per game rank him 370th in college basketball.

The Broncos come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of eight boards. They are recording 33.9 rebounds per game (66th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.9 per contest.

Degenhart averages 6.1 rebounds per game (ranking 301st in college basketball) to lead the Broncos.

The Revolutionaries are 214th in the nation at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.9 their opponents average.

Castro is 26th in the country with 9.1 rebounds per game, leading the Revolutionaries.

Boise State ranks 31st in college basketball by averaging 102.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 99th in college basketball, allowing 90.6 points per 100 possessions.

The Revolutionaries rank 191st in college basketball with 95.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 45th defensively with 87.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

