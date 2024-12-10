Bo Nix Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

In Week 15 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), quarterback Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos will face the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (232.4 yards allowed per game).

For more details on Nix, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Colts.

Thinking about playing Nix this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Nix vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts

Denver Broncos vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 Projected Passing Yards: 227.75

227.75 Projected Passing TDs: 1.62

1.62 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.41

25.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

With 226.2 fantasy points in 2024 (17.4 per game), Nix is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 10th overall.

In his last three games, Nix has compiled 60.4 fantasy points (20.1 per game), connecting on 71-of-110 passes for 874 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 14 rushing yards on six carries.

Nix has posted 93.2 fantasy points (18.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,312 yards on 112-of-173 passing, with nine touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 45 rushing yards on 15 carries.

The peak of Nix's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, as he put up 29.8 fantasy points by scampering for four yards and one TD on five attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Bo Nix stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the New York Jets, throwing for 60 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions (6.7 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed over 300 yards passing to three players this year.

The Colts have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 16 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Bo Nix? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.