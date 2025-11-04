Bo Nix Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will match up with the 21st-ranked pass defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (224 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Bo Nix Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: November 6, 2025

November 6, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.8

17.8 Projected Passing Yards: 214.08

214.08 Projected Passing TDs: 1.58

1.58 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.98

27.98 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Nix Fantasy Performance

Nix has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 179.7 fantasy points (20.0 per game) rank him fifth at the QB position and sixth overall.

During his last three games, Nix has accumulated 699 passing yards (64-of-116) for eight passing TDs with two picks, leading to 82.3 fantasy points (27.4 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 83 yards rushing on nine carries with two touchdowns.

Nix has completed 107-of-185 passes for 1,115 yards, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 113.6 total fantasy points (22.7 per game). With his legs, he's added 129 rushing yards on 17 attempts with two TDs.

The high point of Nix's fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the New York Giants, a matchup in which he put up 40.0 fantasy points -- 27-of-50 (54%), 279 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 48 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Bo Nix's game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he put up 6.8 fantasy points. He threw for 176 yards and one touchdown, and threw two picks on the day.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas is yet to allow a player to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Las Vegas this season.

Only one player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed just one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Raiders have allowed a TD reception by 10 players this year.

Las Vegas has given up two or more receiving TDs to just one player this season.

The Raiders have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Las Vegas has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Raiders this season.

