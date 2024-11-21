NHL
Blues vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 21
The St. Louis Blues will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Thursday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blues vs Sharks Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (8-11-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (6-11-4)
- Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-230)
|Sharks (+188)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blues win (59%)
Blues vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-138 to cover). And St. Louis, the favorite, is +112.
Blues vs Sharks Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Blues-Sharks matchup on November 21, with the over available at -140 and the under at +114.
Blues vs Sharks Moneyline
- St. Louis is a -230 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +188 underdog on the road.