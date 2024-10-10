Blues vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10

The St. Louis Blues versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.

Blues vs Sharks Game Info

St. Louis Blues (1-0) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-0)

Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024

Thursday, October 10, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blues (-166) Sharks (+138) 5.5 Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blues win (61.8%)

Blues vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Blues. The Sharks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +152.

Blues vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Blues-Sharks on October 10, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Blues vs Sharks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blues vs. Sharks reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-166) and San Jose as the underdog (+138) despite being the home team.

