Blues vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 10
The St. Louis Blues versus the San Jose Sharks is on the NHL schedule for Thursday.
Blues vs Sharks Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (1-0) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-0)
- Date: Thursday, October 10, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-166)
|Sharks (+138)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Blues win (61.8%)
Blues vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Blues. The Sharks are -184 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +152.
Blues vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Blues-Sharks on October 10, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Blues vs Sharks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Blues vs. Sharks reveal St. Louis as the favorite (-166) and San Jose as the underdog (+138) despite being the home team.