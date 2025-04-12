FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Blues vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Blues vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

NHL action on Saturday includes the St. Louis Blues facing the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Blues vs Kraken Game Info

  • St. Louis Blues (43-30-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (34-40-6)
  • Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blues (-140)Kraken (+116)5.5Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (55.6%)

Blues vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Blues. The Kraken are -225 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +180.

Blues vs Kraken Over/Under

  • Blues versus Kraken on April 12 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Blues vs Kraken Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Kraken, St. Louis is the favorite at -140, and Seattle is +116 playing at home.

