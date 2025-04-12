NHL
Blues vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12
NHL action on Saturday includes the St. Louis Blues facing the Seattle Kraken.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Blues vs Kraken Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (43-30-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (34-40-6)
- Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-140)
|Kraken (+116)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (55.6%)
Blues vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Blues. The Kraken are -225 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +180.
Blues vs Kraken Over/Under
- Blues versus Kraken on April 12 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Blues vs Kraken Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blues-Kraken, St. Louis is the favorite at -140, and Seattle is +116 playing at home.