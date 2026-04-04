Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 1:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (4-3) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-5)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SNET

Blue Jays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-146) | CHW: (+124)

TOR: (-146) | CHW: (+124) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)

TOR: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Blue Jays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mason Fluharty (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 10.80 ERA vs Grant Taylor (White Sox) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Mason Fluharty to the mound, while Grant Taylor will take the ball for the White Sox. Fluharty did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Fluharty did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Taylor has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Taylor start this season -- they won.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (52.8%)

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. White Sox reveal Toronto as the favorite (-146) and Chicago as the underdog (+124) despite being the home team.

The Blue Jays are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +105 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -126.

Blue Jays versus White Sox on April 4 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 4-3 when favored by -146 or more this year.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in three of seven chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 2-5-0 against the spread in their seven games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-5).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Chicago has a 1-4 record (winning just 20% of its games).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total six times this season for a 6-1-0 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered just 28.6% of their games this season, going 2-5-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.654) and total hits (nine) this season. He's batting .346 with an on-base percentage of .393.

Among qualified hitters, he is 26th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.414) thanks to three extra-base hits. He's batting .310 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 46th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging in the majors.

Clement heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double and an RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has seven hits this season and a team-best OBP of .452.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .286 with a .400 OBP and four RBI for Toronto this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas is batting .217 with a double, a home run and three walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 115th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Munetaka Murakami leads his team with six hits. He has a batting average of .240 while slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .367.

He is 93rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Chase Meidroth has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .227.

Colson Montgomery has a home run and three walks while hitting .192.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Head to Head

4/3/2026: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/9/2025: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/8/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/7/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/22/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/21/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/29/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/27/2024: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/22/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

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