Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 1:14 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (4-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (1-5)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SNET

Blue Jays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-200) | CHW: (+168)

TOR: (-200) | CHW: (+168) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102)

TOR: -1.5 (-118) | CHW: +1.5 (-102) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Blue Jays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 1.69 ERA vs Grant Taylor (White Sox) - 0-0, 4.50 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Dylan Cease to the mound, while Grant Taylor will answer the bell for the White Sox. Cease and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Cease's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Last season (in two games pitched with a spread) Taylor and his team covered the spread in each opportunity. Taylor and his team finished 1-1 in the two games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (61%)

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Blue Jays, Chicago is the underdog at +168, and Toronto is -200 playing on the road.

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Blue Jays. The White Sox are -102 to cover, and the Blue Jays are -118.

Blue Jays versus White Sox on April 3 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in six games this season and have come away with the win four times (66.7%) in those contests.

Toronto has a record of 1-2 when favored by -200 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in two of their six games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In six games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 2-4-0 against the spread.

The White Sox are 1-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 16.7% of those games).

Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +168 or longer.

The White Sox have played in six games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-1-0).

The White Sox have a 1-5-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has eight hits to go with a slugging percentage of .591, both of which lead Toronto hitters this season. He has a .364 batting average and an on-base percentage of .417.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 31st in slugging.

Jesus Sanchez leads Toronto with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .375 with two walks and four runs scored. He's slugging .563.

He ranks 20th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has six hits this season and has a slash line of .300/.481/.300.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.440) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Clement has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has racked up an on-base percentage of .360, a slugging percentage of .667, and has five hits, all club-bests for the White Sox (while batting .238).

He ranks 88th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Miguel Vargas' .474 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .263 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Chase Meidroth is hitting .222 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Luisangel Acuna has a walk while batting .200.

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