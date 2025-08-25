Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads in action on Monday, up against the Minnesota Twins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Twins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (76-55) vs. Minnesota Twins (59-71)

Date: Monday, August 25, 2025

Monday, August 25, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MNNT

Blue Jays vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-144) | MIN: (+122)

TOR: (-144) | MIN: (+122) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176)

TOR: -1.5 (+146) | MIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Blue Jays vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 4-2, 3.60 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 12-6, 2.96 ERA

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (4-2) for the Blue Jays and Joe Ryan (12-6) for the Twins. Scherzer's team is 6-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Scherzer's team has a record of 4-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Twins have an 11-12-0 record against the spread in Ryan's starts. The Twins have a 1-3 record in Ryan's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.8%)

Blue Jays vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Blue Jays, Minnesota is the underdog at +122, and Toronto is -144 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +146 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -176.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Twins on Aug. 25, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Twins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 34, or 57.6%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 23-8 when favored by -144 or more this year.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 71 of their 130 opportunities.

In 130 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 77-53-0 against the spread.

The Twins have a 17-29 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Minnesota has gone 5-10 (33.3%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-63-7 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 61-64-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 139 hits. He has a .298 batting average and a slugging percentage of .497.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 21st in slugging.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .819, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .471 this season. He's batting .304.

He is sixth in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging in the major leagues.

Bichette has picked up at least one hit in nine games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .410 with five doubles, four walks and five RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (110) this season, and 42 of those have gone for extra bases.

Ernie Clement has nine home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .269 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has put up a team-best slugging percentage (.529) and leads the Twins in hits (102). He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 43rd, his on-base percentage is 75th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach's .410 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .245 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 113th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Brooks Lee has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 25 walks while hitting .249.

Ryan Jeffers' .351 on-base percentage paces his team.

Blue Jays vs Twins Head to Head

6/8/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/7/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/6/2025: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/1/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/31/2024: 15-0 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

15-0 TOR (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/30/2024: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/12/2024: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/11/2024: 10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 10/4/2023: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!