Blue Jays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (61-42) vs. Detroit Tigers (60-44)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and SNET

Blue Jays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-116) | DET: (-102)

TOR: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178)

TOR: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Blue Jays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 6-4, 3.87 ERA vs Keider Montero (Tigers) - 4-2, 4.28 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Jose Berrios (6-4, 3.87 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Keider Montero (4-2, 4.28 ERA). Berrios' team is 12-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Berrios' team has a record of 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers have gone 5-2-0 against the spread when Montero starts. The Tigers are 1-2 in Montero's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (53.1%)

Blue Jays vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Tigers, Toronto is the favorite at -116, and Detroit is -102 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Blue Jays are +146 to cover, and the Tigers are -178.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Tigers game on July 25, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (59.5%) in those games.

This year Toronto has won 23 of 38 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 54 of their 102 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 63-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have won 13 of the 29 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.8%).

Detroit has a record of 10-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (40%).

In the 98 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-48-3).

The Tigers have covered 49% of their games this season, going 48-50-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.393) this season, fueled by 109 hits. He has a .289 batting average and a slugging percentage of .448.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 17th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Guerrero has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .405 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and six RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 92 hits. He is batting .282 this season and has 36 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among qualified hitters, he is 31st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Springer takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.445) powered by 43 extra-base hits.

Bichette has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .286 with seven doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

Ernie Clement is batting .281 with a .318 OBP and 31 RBI for Toronto this season.

Clement has safely hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is batting .239 with 23 doubles, 22 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 122nd, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Torkelson hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Gleyber Torres has a .384 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .415.

Including all qualifying players, he is 36th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has totaled 109 hits with a .529 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Tigers.

Zach McKinstry is hitting .274 with 14 doubles, eight triples, eight home runs and 36 walks.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Head to Head

7/24/2025: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/18/2025: 3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/17/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/21/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/20/2024: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/19/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/26/2024: 14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2024: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

