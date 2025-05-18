Blue Jays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 18

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (22-23) vs. Detroit Tigers (30-16)

Date: Sunday, May 18, 2025

Sunday, May 18, 2025 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSDET

Blue Jays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-118) | DET: (-100)

TOR: (-118) | DET: (-100) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-210) | DET: -1.5 (+172)

TOR: +1.5 (-210) | DET: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Blue Jays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 4.33 ERA vs Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 3-0, 4.32 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Jose Berrios (1-1) versus the Tigers and Jackson Jobe (3-0). Berrios' team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Berrios' team has been victorious in 25% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-3. The Tigers have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Jobe's starts. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for five Jobe starts this season -- they won each time.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.1%)

Blue Jays vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -118 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Tigers are +172 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Tigers on May 18, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 16 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (50%) in those contests.

Toronto has a record of 7-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 44 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 28-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have gone 8-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

Detroit has gone 6-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (50%).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-19-3 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have collected a 25-20-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.389) this season, fueled by 48 hits. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .425.

He is 37th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Bo Bichette has hit four homers this season while driving in 22 runs. He's batting .293 this season and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .340.

His batting average is 29th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage 67th.

Bichette enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 36 hits. He is batting .265 this season and 16 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .280 with a .304 OBP and 17 RBI for Toronto this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson paces the Tigers with 38 hits. He's batting .238 and slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 109th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Riley Greene is slugging .509 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average is 53rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres is batting .295 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .294 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and five walks.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Head to Head

5/17/2025: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/16/2025: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/21/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/20/2024: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/19/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/26/2024: 14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

14-11 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/25/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2024: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/23/2024: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/9/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!