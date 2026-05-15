Blue Jays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 15

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (19-24) vs. Detroit Tigers (19-25)

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: Apple TV+

Blue Jays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-120) | DET: (+102)

TOR: (-120) | DET: (+102) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176)

TOR: -1.5 (+146) | DET: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 0.68 ERA vs Ty Madden (Tigers) - 0-0, 2.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Trey Yesavage (1-1) to the mound, while Ty Madden will answer the bell for the Tigers. Yesavage's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Yesavage's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Madden's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (52%)

Blue Jays vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Tigers, Toronto is the favorite at -120, and Detroit is +102 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Blue Jays. The Tigers are -176 to cover, and the Blue Jays are +146.

An over/under of 8 has been set for Blue Jays-Tigers on May 15, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 15, or 57.7%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Toronto has been victorious 12 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 23 of their 43 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 43 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 19-24-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have won six of the 17 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35.3%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Detroit has a 4-8 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

The Tigers have played in 44 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-22-1).

The Tigers are 21-23-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.381) this season, fueled by 45 hits. He has a .288 batting average and a slugging percentage of .372.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 107th in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (37) this season while batting .239 with 14 extra-base hits. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement has hit two homers with a team-high .406 SLG this season.

Clement heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a home run and two RBIs.

Andres Gimenez has five home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .248 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is batting .293 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Riley Greene leads his team with 52 hits and a .426 on-base percentage, with a team-best .490 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .331.

His batting average ranks fourth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is third, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Dillon Dingler is batting .241 with nine doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

Matt Vierling is hitting .200 with nine doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

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