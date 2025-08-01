Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 1

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (64-46) vs. Kansas City Royals (54-55)

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and FDSKC

Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-158) | KC: (+134)

TOR: (-158) | KC: (+134) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156)

TOR: -1.5 (+130) | KC: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 7-7, 3.82 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 4-9, 3.53 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Kevin Gausman (7-7, 3.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Michael Wacha (4-9, 3.53 ERA). Gausman's team is 11-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gausman's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Wacha starts, the Royals are 9-12-0 against the spread. The Royals are 6-7 in Wacha's 13 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59.6%)

Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Royals-Blue Jays, Kansas City is the underdog at +134, and Toronto is -158 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Royals Spread

The Royals are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +130 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -156.

The Blue Jays-Royals game on Aug. 1 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 25, or 56.8%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Toronto the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -158 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 109 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 66-43-0 in 109 games with a line this season.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 64 total times this season. They've finished 30-34 in those games.

Kansas City has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +134 or longer.

In the 107 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-62-2).

The Royals have a 55-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 119 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .400. He has a .295 batting average and a slugging percentage of .465.

He is 12th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to 46 extra-base hits. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 16th, his on-base percentage 69th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Ernie Clement has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

Clement heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double.

Addison Barger has been key for Toronto with 79 hits, an OBP of .319 plus a slugging percentage of .505.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a slugging percentage of .492 and has 123 hits, both team-high figures for the Royals. He's batting .288 and with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying players, he is 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has a .358 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .301 while slugging .472.

His batting average ranks eighth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is 37th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 17 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 34 walks while batting .266.

Salvador Perez is hitting .254 with 27 doubles, 18 home runs and 19 walks.

