Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (13-11) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-10)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-132) | KC: (+112)

TOR: (-132) | KC: (+112) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150)

TOR: -1.5 (+125) | KC: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 2.35 ERA vs Alec Marsh (Royals) - 3-0, 3.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yariel Rodriguez to the mound, while Alec Marsh (3-0) will get the nod for the Royals. Rodriguez has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rodriguez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. In all of Marsh's four starts that had a set spread, the Royals covered. The Royals won each of Marsh's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59%)

Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +112 underdog despite being at home.

Blue Jays vs Royals Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -150 to cover.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Royals on April 24, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 2-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 24 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 24 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 13-11-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won eight of the 14 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (57.1%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Kansas City has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 22 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-14-0).

The Royals have a 13-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 59.1% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Daulton Varsho has 18 hits, which is tops among Toronto hitters this season, while batting .250 with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .569.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Varsho will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .353 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Justin Turner has a slash line of .310/.407/.493 this season and a team-best OPS of .900.

His batting average is 30th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Bo Bichette has 21 hits this season and has a slash line of .241/.302/.356.

Bichette enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a triple, a walk and three RBI.

George Springer is batting .220 with a .317 OBP and four RBI for Toronto this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Salvador Perez has totaled 29 hits with a .394 on-base percentage, leading the Royals in both categories. He's batting .337 and slugging .593.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 10th in slugging.

Bobby Witt Jr. is slugging .582 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .316 with an on-base percentage of .362.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Vinnie Pasquantino has five doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .253.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .194 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Blue Jays vs Royals Head to Head

4/23/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/10/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/9/2023: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/8/2023: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/6/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/5/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 4/4/2023: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/3/2023: 9-5 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-5 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/17/2022: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

