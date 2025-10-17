Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 5 on Oct. 17

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 5 of the ALCS.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info

Seattle Mariners (90-72) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)

Date: Friday, October 17, 2025

Friday, October 17, 2025 Time: 6:08 p.m. ET

6:08 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

SEA: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-220) | TOR: -1.5 (+180)

SEA: +1.5 (-220) | TOR: -1.5 (+180) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-6, 5.68 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 10-11, 3.59 ERA

The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA) against the Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA). When Miller starts, his team is 8-12-0 against the spread this season. When Miller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-4. The Blue Jays have a 16-18-0 record against the spread in Gausman's starts. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 10-5 in those matchups.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (54.5%)

Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Blue Jays reveal Seattle as the favorite (-112) and Toronto as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Blue Jays are +180 to cover, while the Mariners are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Blue Jays contest on Oct. 17, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Mariners have been favorites in 114 games this season and have come away with the win 66 times (57.9%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 66-45 when favored by -112 or more this year.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 89 of 165 chances this season.

The Mariners are 74-91-0 against the spread in their 165 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have a 45-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57% of those games).

Toronto is 38-31 (winning 55.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 92 times this season for a 92-70-6 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 96-72-0 ATS.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 147 hits and an OBP of .359, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .247 batting average and a slugging percentage of .589.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 98th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is third in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .474 this season. He's batting .267.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 44th, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 38th.

Josh Naylor has collected 160 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Eugenio Suarez is batting .228 with a .298 OBP and 118 RBI for Seattle this season.

Suarez enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 41st in slugging.

George Springer's 153 hits and .397 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him fourth, his on-base percentage is second, and he is fifth in slugging.

Ernie Clement is hitting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.

Alejandro Kirk has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 walks while batting .282.

Mariners vs Blue Jays Head to Head

10/16/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/15/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/13/2025: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/12/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/18/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

