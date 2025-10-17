Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 5 on Oct. 17
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
The MLB slate on Friday includes the Seattle Mariners taking on the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 5 of the ALCS.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Seattle Mariners (90-72) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (94-68)
- Date: Friday, October 17, 2025
- Time: 6:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Mariners vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SEA: (-112) | TOR: (-104)
- Spread: SEA: +1.5 (-220) | TOR: -1.5 (+180)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Mariners vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 4-6, 5.68 ERA vs Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 10-11, 3.59 ERA
The Mariners will look to Bryce Miller (4-6, 5.68 ERA) against the Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman (10-11, 3.59 ERA). When Miller starts, his team is 8-12-0 against the spread this season. When Miller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-4. The Blue Jays have a 16-18-0 record against the spread in Gausman's starts. The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Gausman's starts this season, and they went 10-5 in those matchups.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (54.5%)
Mariners vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Blue Jays reveal Seattle as the favorite (-112) and Toronto as the underdog (-104) on the road.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mariners. The Blue Jays are +180 to cover, while the Mariners are -220 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- A total of 7 runs has been set for the Mariners-Blue Jays contest on Oct. 17, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Mariners have been favorites in 114 games this season and have come away with the win 66 times (57.9%) in those contests.
- Seattle has a record of 66-45 when favored by -112 or more this year.
- Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 89 of 165 chances this season.
- The Mariners are 74-91-0 against the spread in their 165 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Blue Jays have a 45-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57% of those games).
- Toronto is 38-31 (winning 55.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.
- The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 92 times this season for a 92-70-6 record against the over/under.
- The Blue Jays have covered 57.1% of their games this season, going 96-72-0 ATS.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh has 147 hits and an OBP of .359, both of which lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .247 batting average and a slugging percentage of .589.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 98th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is third in slugging.
- Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .798, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .474 this season. He's batting .267.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 44th, his on-base percentage 88th, and his slugging percentage 38th.
- Josh Naylor has collected 160 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .462 this season.
- Eugenio Suarez is batting .228 with a .298 OBP and 118 RBI for Seattle this season.
- Suarez enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .182 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .292 with 34 doubles, 23 home runs and 81 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .381.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 12th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is sixth and he is 41st in slugging.
- George Springer's 153 hits and .397 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .307 while slugging .556.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him fourth, his on-base percentage is second, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Ernie Clement is hitting .277 with 35 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 27 walks.
- Alejandro Kirk has 18 doubles, 15 home runs and 48 walks while batting .282.
Mariners vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 10/16/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 10/15/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 10/13/2025: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 10/12/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/10/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/9/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/20/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/19/2025: 8-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/18/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
