Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 4 on Oct. 17

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (97-65)

Date: Friday, October 17, 2025

Friday, October 17, 2025 Time: 8:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: truTV, TBS, and HBO Max

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-196) | MIL: (+164)

LAD: (-196) | MIL: (+164) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+110) | MIL: +1.5 (-132)

LAD: -1.5 (+110) | MIL: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 1-1, 2.87 ERA vs TBA (Brewers)

The Dodgers will look to Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 2.87 ERA), while the Brewers' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Ohtani and his team are 5-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ohtani's team is 5-9 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (63.7%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Brewers moneyline has Los Angeles as a -196 favorite, while Milwaukee is a +164 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Brewers are -132 to cover, and the Dodgers are +110.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Brewers game on Oct. 17, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 88 wins in the 149 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 35 times in 53 chances when named as a favorite of at least -196 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 80 of their 169 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 75-94-0 against the spread in their 169 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 63 total times this season. They've finished 34-29 in those games.

Milwaukee has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 167 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-83-2).

The Brewers have covered 54.5% of their games this season, going 91-76-0 ATS.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 172 hits and an OBP of .392, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .622. He's batting .282.

He is 24th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Ohtani has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .100 with a triple, four walks and an RBI.

Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among all qualified, he is 69th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Freddie Freeman is batting .295 with a .502 slugging percentage and 90 RBI this year.

Andy Pages is batting .272 with a .313 OBP and 86 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Pages brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .133 with a double and an RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has racked up an on-base percentage of .359 and a slugging percentage of .435. Both lead the Brewers. He's batting .288.

He ranks 16th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Christian Yelich has 21 doubles, 29 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .264. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 51st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras is hitting .260 with 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 84 walks.

Jackson Chourio paces his team with 148 hits.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

10/16/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 10/14/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/13/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/20/2025: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/19/2025: 8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/18/2025: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/9/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/8/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/7/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/15/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

