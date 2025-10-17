Friday’s MLB Playoff Strikeout Props - Oct. 17

Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Bryce Miller exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Oct. 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 5.9 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -160, Under +120) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances Max Scherzer (Blue Jays): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Bryce Miller (Mariners): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers