Blue Jays vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 19

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

Blue Jays vs Reds Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (58-66) vs. Cincinnati Reds (60-64)

Date: Monday, August 19, 2024

Monday, August 19, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: BSOH

Blue Jays vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-154) | CIN: (+130)

TOR: (-154) | CIN: (+130) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170)

TOR: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Blue Jays vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 11-8, 4.20 ERA vs Julian Aguiar (Reds) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Kevin Gausman (11-8) for the Blue Jays and Julian Aguiar for the Reds. Gausman and his team have a record of 12-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Gausman's team has a record of 8-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Aguiar never pitched as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (59%)

Blue Jays vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Reds-Blue Jays, Cincinnati is the underdog at +130, and Toronto is -154 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Reds Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Blue Jays are +140 to cover, and the Reds are -170.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Reds on August 19 is 8.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Blue Jays vs Reds Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (55.9%) in those contests.

This year Toronto has won 13 of 19 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 62 of their 120 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 59-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have compiled a 27-33 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 9-7 (56.2%).

The Reds have played in 119 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-59-5).

The Reds have covered 56.3% of their games this season, going 67-52-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 151 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .547. All three of those stats are tops among Toronto hitters this season. He has a .317 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 11th in slugging.

George Springer is hitting .221 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 131st in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Springer enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a triple, three walks and two RBI.

Daulton Varsho has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .294 and a slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Varsho has logged a hit or more in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .261 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Ernie Clement is batting .268 with a .287 OBP and 36 RBI for Toronto this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a team-high slugging percentage (.484) while pacing the Reds in hits (121). He's batting .259 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 32nd and he is 20th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is batting .233 with 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is currently 111th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jonathan India a has .357 on-base percentage to pace the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .248 with 20 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

