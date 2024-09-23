Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Boston Red Sox.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (73-83) vs. Boston Red Sox (78-78)

Date: Monday, September 23, 2024

Monday, September 23, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: NESN

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-112) | BOS: (-104)

TOR: (-112) | BOS: (-104) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-184) | BOS: -1.5 (+152)

TOR: +1.5 (-184) | BOS: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 10-13, 4.16 ERA vs Tanner Houck (Red Sox) - 8-10, 3.21 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Chris Bassitt (10-13) against the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (8-10). Bassitt's team is 14-16-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Bassitt starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-7. The Red Sox have an 11-18-0 ATS record in Houck's 29 starts that had a set spread. The Red Sox have a 3-5 record in Houck's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (50.2%)

The Blue Jays vs Red Sox moneyline has Toronto as a -112 favorite, while Boston is a -104 underdog on the road.

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Red Sox are +152 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Red Sox game on Sept. 23, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (58.6%) in those contests.

This season Toronto has come away with a win 40 times in 67 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 151 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 77-74-0 in 151 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 35 of the 72 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.6%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Boston has gone 31-34 (47.7%).

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times this season for a 78-69-6 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have gone 72-81-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 194 hits and an OBP of .399, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .552. He's batting .327.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .455 with two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

George Springer is hitting .219 with 18 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 122nd, his on-base percentage 109th, and his slugging percentage 115th.

Ernie Clement is batting .265 with a .410 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

Spencer Horwitz has 12 home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .272 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has put up a slugging percentage of .494, a team-high for the Red Sox. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 18th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Duran takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Tyler O'Neill has 18 doubles, 31 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .244. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .247 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 15 walks.

Masataka Yoshida is hitting .286 with 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Blue Jays vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/29/2024: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/28/2024: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/27/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/26/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2024: 9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2024: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/17/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/17/2023: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

