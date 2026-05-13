Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 13

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Rays Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (18-24) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (28-13)

Date: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and Rays.TV

Blue Jays vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-174) | TB: (+146)

TOR: (-174) | TB: (+146) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152)

TOR: -1.5 (+126) | TB: +1.5 (-152) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 3-1, 2.58 ERA vs Griffin Jax (Rays) - 1-2, 5.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dylan Cease (3-1) for the Blue Jays and Griffin Jax (1-2) for the Rays. When Cease starts, his team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season. Cease's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-3. In each of Jax's three starts that had a set spread, the Rays covered. The Rays were the moneyline underdog for two Jax starts this season -- they won both.

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.1%)

Blue Jays vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Rays reveal Toronto as the favorite (-174) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+146) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Rays Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +126 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -152.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Rays on May 13, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (56%) in those contests.

This season Toronto has been victorious three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 22 of their 42 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 18-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have gone 12-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 63.2% of those games).

Tampa Bay has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +146 or longer.

The Rays have played in 40 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 21 times (21-19-0).

The Rays have gone 25-15-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 45 hits. He has a .292 batting average and a slugging percentage of .377.

Among qualified hitters, he is 31st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .724, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .410 this season. He's batting .295.

Among qualifying batters, he is 25th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (37) this season, and 14 of those have gone for extra bases.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Toronto with 34 hits, an OBP of .269 plus a slugging percentage of .413.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 40 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .255 and slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is 80th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Caminero heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .273 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has a .381 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .283 while slugging .483.

Including all qualifying players, he is 37th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Yandy Diaz has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .293.

Chandler Simpson's .359 slugging percentage paces his team.

Blue Jays vs Rays Head to Head

5/12/2026: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/6/2026: 3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/5/2026: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/4/2026: 5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2025: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/26/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/18/2025: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2025: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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