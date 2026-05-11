Yankees vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 11

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the New York Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Orioles Game Info

New York Yankees (26-15) vs. Baltimore Orioles (18-23)

Date: Monday, May 11, 2026

Monday, May 11, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and YES

Yankees vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-172) | BAL: (+144)

NYY: (-172) | BAL: (+144) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-105) | BAL: +1.5 (-114)

NYY: -1.5 (-105) | BAL: +1.5 (-114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 2-2, 3.03 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 3-1, 4.35 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Brandon Young (3-1, 4.35 ERA). Weathers' team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Weathers' team is 3-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Young's four starts that had a set spread. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for one Young start this season -- they won.

Yankees vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (64.7%)

Yankees vs Orioles Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +144 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Orioles Spread

The Yankees are at the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (-105 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -114 to cover.

Yankees vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Yankees-Orioles on May 11, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Yankees have been chosen as favorites in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (63.9%) in those games.

This season New York has been victorious nine times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 17 of their 39 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 22-17-0 in 39 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog 17 total times this season. They've finished 5-12 in those games.

Baltimore has not won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer in three chances.

The Orioles have played in 41 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-15-0).

The Orioles have gone 18-23-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge is hitting .267 with six doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .406 while slugging .637.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Cody Bellinger leads New York in slugging percentage (.507) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .393.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in the majors.

Bellinger takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a triple, five walks and two RBIs.

Ben Rice leads New York with 37 hits and an OBP of .415 this season.

Trent Grisham has five home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .178 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has an on-base percentage of .426 and a slugging percentage of .376. Both lead the Orioles. He's batting .262.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 63rd, his on-base percentage is first, and he is 114th in slugging.

Pete Alonso's 33 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .214 while slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualified players, he is 139th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .211 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 13 walks.

Adley Rutschman is batting .304 with nine doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Yankees vs Orioles Head to Head

5/4/2026: 12-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/3/2026: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 5/2/2026: 9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/1/2026: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/27/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/20/2025: 6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/19/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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