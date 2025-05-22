Blue Jays vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB teams playing on Thursday, up against the San Diego Padres.

Blue Jays vs Padres Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (23-24) vs. San Diego Padres (27-19)

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thursday, May 22, 2025 Time: 1:07 p.m. ET

1:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network, SNET, and SDPA

Blue Jays vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-108) | SD: (-108)

TOR: (-108) | SD: (-108) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-170) | SD: -1.5 (+140)

TOR: +1.5 (-170) | SD: -1.5 (+140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Blue Jays vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 2-6, 5.63 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Padres) - 2-1, 2.33 ERA

The probable starters are Bowden Francis (2-6) for the Blue Jays and Stephen Kolek (2-1) for the Padres. Francis' team is 7-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Francis' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Padres have gone 2-1-0 against the spread when Kolek starts. The Padres have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Kolek starts this season.

Blue Jays vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (56.6%)

Blue Jays vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a -108 underdog on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -108 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Padres Spread

The over/under for Blue Jays-Padres on May 22 is 9. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Blue Jays vs Padres Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those games.

This season Toronto has come away with a win nine times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of their 46 opportunities.

In 46 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 29-17-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won 47.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-9).

San Diego is 8-9 (winning 47.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by bookmakers 45 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 19 of those games (19-25-1).

The Padres have a 25-20-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 50 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .393. He has a .289 batting average and a slugging percentage of .439.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 30th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 64th in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two home runs, five walks and two RBIs.

Bo Bichette has hit four homers this season while driving in 22 runs. He's batting .286 this season and slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among all qualifying players, he is 35th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (36) this season, and 16 of those have gone for extra bases.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .283 with a .310 OBP and 18 RBI for Toronto this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 53 hits with a .554 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Padres. He's batting .303 and with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 21st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Tatis heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Manny Machado's .381 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .310 while slugging .446.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Luis Arraez is batting .296 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .247 with nine doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Blue Jays vs Padres Head to Head

5/20/2025: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/21/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/20/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2023: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/19/2023: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/18/2023: 9-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

