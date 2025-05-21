Blue Jays vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the San Diego Padres.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Padres Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (23-24) vs. San Diego Padres (27-19)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and SDPA

Blue Jays vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-148) | SD: (+126)

TOR: (-148) | SD: (+126) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162)

TOR: -1.5 (+134) | SD: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 3-4, 4.59 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-3, 3.45 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman (3-4, 4.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Randy Vasquez (3-3, 3.45 ERA). When Gausman starts, his team is 4-5-0 against the spread this season. When Gausman starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Padres have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Vasquez's eight starts with a set spread. The Padres have been the moneyline underdog in six of Vasquez's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (50.8%)

Blue Jays vs Padres Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Padres reveal Toronto as the favorite (-148) and San Diego as the underdog (+126) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Padres Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +134 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -162.

Blue Jays versus Padres, on May 21, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Padres Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with eight wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 4-2 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of their 46 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 29-17-0 in 46 games with a line this season.

The Padres are 8-9 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.1% of those games).

San Diego is 1-5 (winning only 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Padres have played in 45 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-25-1).

The Padres have covered 55.6% of their games this season, going 25-20-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .393 this season while batting .289 with 30 walks and 27 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .439.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Guerrero has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two home runs, five walks and two RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.422) thanks to 19 extra-base hits. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage.

George Springer leads Toronto with 36 hits. He is batting .257 this season and 16 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .283 with a .310 OBP and 18 RBI for Toronto this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated 53 hits with a .554 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Padres. He's batting .303 and with an on-base percentage of .372.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 32nd and he is 11th in slugging.

Tatis takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Manny Machado's .381 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .310 while slugging .446.

Including all qualifying players, he is 10th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage.

Luis Arraez has six doubles, two triples, three home runs and nine walks while batting .296.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .247 with nine doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.

Blue Jays vs Padres Head to Head

5/20/2025: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/21/2024: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/20/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/19/2024: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2023: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/19/2023: 2-0 SD (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SD (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/18/2023: 9-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!