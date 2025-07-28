Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 28

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

On Monday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (63-43) vs. Baltimore Orioles (47-58)

Date: Monday, July 28, 2025

Monday, July 28, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SNET

Blue Jays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-126) | BAL: (+108)

TOR: (-126) | BAL: (+108) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152)

TOR: -1.5 (+126) | BAL: +1.5 (-152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 11-4, 3.88 ERA vs Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 6-5, 5.78 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Chris Bassitt (11-4) against the Orioles and Zach Eflin (6-5). Bassitt's team is 16-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bassitt's team has been victorious in 72.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 8-3. When Eflin starts, the Orioles have gone 6-7-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 3-4 record in Eflin's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (58.9%)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -126 favorite despite being on the road.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+126 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -152 to cover.

The Blue Jays-Orioles contest on July 28 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 25 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Toronto the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -126 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 55 of their 105 opportunities.

In 105 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 65-40-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 44.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-29).

Baltimore has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

In the 103 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-55-3).

The Orioles have put together a 43-60-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.7% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 114 hits. He has a .292 batting average and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 16th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Guerrero has hit safely in nine games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .425 with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (100) this season while batting .293 with 37 extra-base hits. He's slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .383.

He ranks 13th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Springer has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .463 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .785, fueled by an OBP of .329 and a team-best slugging percentage of .456 this season.

Bichette enters this matchup with nine games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .349 with seven doubles, a home run, a walk and 12 RBIs.

Ernie Clement has five home runs, 31 RBI and a batting average of .275 this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated a slugging percentage of .458 and has 104 hits, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Ryan O'Hearn paces his team with a .375 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .450.

Including all qualifying players, he is 28th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday is batting .263 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 23 walks.

Cedric Mullins has 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .217.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Head to Head

4/13/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/12/2025: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/30/2025: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2025: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/28/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/27/2025: 12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/8/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/7/2024: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/31/2024: 10-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

