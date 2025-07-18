Blue Jays vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 18

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the San Francisco Giants.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Giants Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (55-41) vs. San Francisco Giants (52-45)

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network, SNET, and NBCS-BA

Blue Jays vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-136) | SF: (+116)

TOR: (-136) | SF: (+116) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182)

TOR: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Blue Jays vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 9-4, 4.12 ERA vs Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-7, 4.81 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Chris Bassitt (9-4) versus the Giants and Justin Verlander (0-7). Bassitt's team is 14-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bassitt's team is 7-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Verlander starts, the Giants are 3-12-0 against the spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Verlander's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (62.1%)

Blue Jays vs Giants Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -136 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +116 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Giants Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Giants. The Blue Jays are +150 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -182.

Blue Jays versus Giants, on July 18, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Giants Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 24 times (60%) in those games.

This year Toronto has won 16 of 24 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 50 of their 95 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 56-39-0 in 95 games with a line this season.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 34 total times this season. They've finished 17-17 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 7-9 (43.8%).

The Giants have played in 97 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-50-4).

The Giants have covered 43.3% of their games this season, going 42-55-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.384) this season, fueled by 97 hits. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .434.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 46th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

George Springer leads Toronto with 81 hits. He is batting .270 this season and has 33 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .363.

His batting average is 59th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 32nd, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .767, fueled by an OBP of .324 and a team-best slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Bichette has logged a hit or more in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .378 with five doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 87 hits, an OBP of .361 plus a slugging percentage of .408.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has accumulated a team-high OBP (.384), and paces the Giants in hits (92). He's batting .255 and slugging.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 88th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee has 19 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 32 walks while hitting .249. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 104th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage in the majors.

Heliot Ramos has a team-best .429 slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is hitting .220 with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 45 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!