Blue Jays vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 1:15 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Cubs.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (69-50) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-50)

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: TBS, SNET, and MARQ

Blue Jays vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-124) | CHC: (+106)

TOR: (-124) | CHC: (+106) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+152) | CHC: +1.5 (-184)

TOR: -1.5 (+152) | CHC: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Blue Jays vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 8-4, 3.89 ERA vs Ben Brown (Cubs) - 5-7, 6.04 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (8-4, 3.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Ben Brown (5-7, 6.04 ERA). Berrios' team is 15-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Berrios' team is 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Brown starts, the Cubs have gone 6-9-0 against the spread. The Cubs are 1-3 in Brown's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (52.1%)

Blue Jays vs Cubs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Cubs reveal Toronto as the favorite (-124) and Chicago as the underdog (+106) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Toronto is +152 to cover the runline.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Blue Jays-Cubs on Aug. 12, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 29, or 58%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 26-14 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 118 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays are 71-47-0 against the spread in their 118 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have put together a 13-21 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.2% of those games).

Chicago has gone 7-13 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (35%).

The Cubs have played in 113 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-50-7).

The Cubs are 54-59-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.396) this season, fueled by 131 hits. He has a .296 batting average and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is 28th in slugging.

Bo Bichette has hit 16 homers this season while driving in 78 runs. He's batting .298 this season and slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him ninth, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Ernie Clement has 118 hits this season and has a slash line of .286/.320/.410.

Clement brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a double, three home runs and three RBIs.

Addison Barger is batting .267 with a .318 OBP and 59 RBI for Toronto this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has accumulated an on-base percentage of .384, a team-high for the Cubs. He's batting .271 and slugging .469.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Tucker brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with two walks and an RBI.

Pete Crow-Armstrong paces his team with 116 hits. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 142nd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Seiya Suzuki has 26 doubles, three triples, 27 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .251.

Nico Hoerner's .378 slugging percentage paces his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!