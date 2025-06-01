Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1

Odds updated as of 8:14 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Athletics.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (30-28) vs. Athletics (23-36)

Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NBCS-CA

Blue Jays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-200) | OAK: (+168)

TOR: (-200) | OAK: (+168) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125)

TOR: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 5-4, 3.68 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 4-5, 5.18 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (5-4) against the Athletics and JP Sears (4-5). Gausman's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gausman's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Athletics have a 6-5-0 ATS record in Sears' 11 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Sears' starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (62.8%)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Athletics moneyline has the Blue Jays as a -200 favorite, while the Athletics are a +168 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Blue Jays are +104 to cover, while the Athletics are -125 to cover.

Blue Jays versus Athletics, on June 1, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (57.1%) in those games.

The Blue Jays have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -200.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 57 games with a total this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 35-22-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have gone 12-27 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.8% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 1-4 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer (20%).

The Athletics have played in 59 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-23-3).

The Athletics have a 27-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.8% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 60 hits. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .428.

He is 38th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Guerrero will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, five walks and three RBIs.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.434) thanks to 24 extra-base hits. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.

Bichette has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

George Springer has 44 hits and is batting .257 this season.

Springer has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Ernie Clement is batting .278 with a .319 OBP and 17 RBI for Toronto this season.

Clement brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .387, a slugging percentage of .495, and has 76 hits, all club-bests for the Athletics (while batting .345).

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker is hitting .264 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .258 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Head to Head

5/31/2025: 8-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/30/2025: 11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/29/2025: 12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/10/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/9/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/9/2024: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/8/2024: 7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/7/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/6/2023: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

