Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 1
Odds updated as of 8:14 p.m.
The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (30-28) vs. Athletics (23-36)
- Date: Sunday, June 1, 2025
- Time: 1:37 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SNET and NBCS-CA
Blue Jays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TOR: (-200) | OAK: (+168)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+104) | OAK: +1.5 (-125)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Blue Jays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 5-4, 3.68 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 4-5, 5.18 ERA
The Blue Jays will look to Kevin Gausman (5-4) against the Athletics and JP Sears (4-5). Gausman's team is 6-5-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gausman's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Athletics have a 6-5-0 ATS record in Sears' 11 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Sears' starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jays win (62.8%)
Blue Jays vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Blue Jays vs Athletics moneyline has the Blue Jays as a -200 favorite, while the Athletics are a +168 underdog on the road.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Blue Jays are +104 to cover, while the Athletics are -125 to cover.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Over/Under
- Blue Jays versus Athletics, on June 1, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -100 and the under -122.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (57.1%) in those games.
- The Blue Jays have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -200.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 57 games with a total this season.
- The Blue Jays have posted a record of 35-22-0 against the spread this season.
- The Athletics have gone 12-27 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30.8% of those games).
- The Athletics have gone 1-4 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer (20%).
- The Athletics have played in 59 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-23-3).
- The Athletics have a 27-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.8% of the time).
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 60 hits. He has a .279 batting average and a slugging percentage of .428.
- He is 38th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Guerrero will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a home run, five walks and three RBIs.
- Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.434) thanks to 24 extra-base hits. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 80th, and his slugging percentage 73rd.
- Bichette has picked up a hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.
- George Springer has 44 hits and is batting .257 this season.
- Springer has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, three home runs, four walks and five RBIs.
- Ernie Clement is batting .278 with a .319 OBP and 17 RBI for Toronto this season.
- Clement brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Jacob Wilson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .387, a slugging percentage of .495, and has 76 hits, all club-bests for the Athletics (while batting .345).
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.
- Brent Rooker is hitting .264 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .263 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
- Lawrence Butler is batting .258 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Head to Head
- 5/31/2025: 8-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/30/2025: 11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 5/29/2025: 12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/11/2024: 8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 8/10/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/9/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/9/2024: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/8/2024: 7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/7/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/6/2023: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
