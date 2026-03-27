Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
MLB Opening Day on Friday features the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Athletics.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (0-0) vs. Athletics (0-0)
- Date: Friday, March 27, 2026
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SNET and NBCS-CA
Blue Jays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TOR: (-164) | OAK: (+138)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Blue Jays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman against the Athletics and Luis Severino. Gausman and his team were 16-21-0 ATS in his 37 appearances with a spread last season. Gausman and his team were 8-12 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season when Severino pitched his team went 13-16-0 against the spread. Severino and his team finished 10-14 in the 24 games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jays win (57.6%)
Blue Jays vs Athletics Moneyline
- The Blue Jays vs Athletics moneyline has the Blue Jays as a -164 favorite, while the Athletics are a +138 underdog on the road.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Spread
- The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Blue Jays are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.
Blue Jays vs Athletics Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Athletics contest on March 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!
Blue Jays vs Athletics Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays came away with 52 wins in the 89 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.
- Last season, the Blue Jays came away with a win 22 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 or shorter on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 97 of their 178 games with a total last season.
- The Athletics finished 55-64 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 46.2% of those games).
- The Athletics went 12-25 in games they played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (32.4%).
- The Athletics combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times last season for a 77-77-7 record against the over/under.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Last season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with a slugging percentage of .467, fueled by 57 extra-base hits.
- George Springer finished with an OBP of .397 and 153 total hits.
- Last season, Ernie Clement finished with nine home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .277 last season.
- Alejandro Kirk slashed .282/.348/.421 and finished with an OPS of .769.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Brent Rooker accumulated a .479 slugging percentage and a .262 batting average last year.
- Tyler Soderstrom hit .276 with 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks.
- Nick Kurtz hit .290 with 26 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 63 walks a season ago.
- Shea Langeliers racked up 133 hits with a .277 batting average.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!