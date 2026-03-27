Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB Opening Day on Friday features the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (0-0) vs. Athletics (0-0)

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and NBCS-CA

Blue Jays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-164) | OAK: (+138)

TOR: (-164) | OAK: (+138) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152)

TOR: -1.5 (+126) | OAK: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Kevin Gausman against the Athletics and Luis Severino. Gausman and his team were 16-21-0 ATS in his 37 appearances with a spread last season. Gausman and his team were 8-12 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. Last season when Severino pitched his team went 13-16-0 against the spread. Severino and his team finished 10-14 in the 24 games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (57.6%)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Athletics moneyline has the Blue Jays as a -164 favorite, while the Athletics are a +138 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Blue Jays are +126 to cover, while the Athletics are -152 to cover.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Athletics contest on March 27, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

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Blue Jays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Blue Jays came away with 52 wins in the 89 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season, the Blue Jays came away with a win 22 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 97 of their 178 games with a total last season.

The Athletics finished 55-64 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 46.2% of those games).

The Athletics went 12-25 in games they played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer (32.4%).

The Athletics combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times last season for a 77-77-7 record against the over/under.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Last season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with a slugging percentage of .467, fueled by 57 extra-base hits.

George Springer finished with an OBP of .397 and 153 total hits.

Last season, Ernie Clement finished with nine home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .277 last season.

Alejandro Kirk slashed .282/.348/.421 and finished with an OPS of .769.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker accumulated a .479 slugging percentage and a .262 batting average last year.

Tyler Soderstrom hit .276 with 34 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks.

Nick Kurtz hit .290 with 26 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 63 walks a season ago.

Shea Langeliers racked up 133 hits with a .277 batting average.

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