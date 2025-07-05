Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 5

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Los Angeles Angels.

Blue Jays vs Angels Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (50-38) vs. Los Angeles Angels (43-44)

Date: Saturday, July 5, 2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and FDSW

Blue Jays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-174) | LAA: (+146)

TOR: (-174) | LAA: (+146) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140)

TOR: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Blue Jays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 4.85 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 3-8, 5.44 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Max Scherzer versus the Angels and Jack Kochanowicz (3-8). When Scherzer starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Scherzer's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Kochanowicz starts, the Angels have gone 7-9-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Kochanowicz's starts this season, and they went 7-6 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (63.9%)

Blue Jays vs Angels Moneyline

Toronto is a -174 favorite on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +146 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +116 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -140.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Angels contest on July 5 has been set at 9.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 19, or 59.4%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 3-3 when favored by -174 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 87 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread record of 54-33-0 in 87 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 47.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (32-35).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, Los Angeles has a 9-11 record (winning 45% of its games).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 86 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-40-2).

The Angels have covered 54.7% of their games this season, going 47-39-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .274 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 49 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .378 while slugging .439.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 68th in slugging.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays in OBP (.379) and total hits (77) this season. He's batting .284 while slugging .513.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Springer has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .556 with four home runs, four walks and 11 RBIs.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .734, fueled by an OBP of .310 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season.

Alejandro Kirk has seven home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .304 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has a team-high OBP (.363) and slugging percentage (.406). He's batting .269.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 97th in slugging.

Taylor Ward has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .222. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 140th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell has racked up 66 hits, a team-best for the Angels.

Zach Neto is batting .266 with 16 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 12 walks.

Blue Jays vs Angels Head to Head

7/4/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/8/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/6/2025: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2024: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/24/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/23/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/14/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/13/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

