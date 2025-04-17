NHL
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Game Info
- Columbus Blue Jackets (39-33-9) vs. New York Islanders (35-34-12)
- Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blue Jackets (-142)
|Islanders (+118)
|5.5
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jackets win (68.8%)
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -215.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Blue Jackets-Islanders game on April 17, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Moneyline
- Columbus is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while New York is a +118 underdog on the road.