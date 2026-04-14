Blue Jackets vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (40-29-12) vs. Washington Capitals (42-30-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-122) Capitals (+102) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (53.2%)

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -245 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are +190.

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Over/Under

The Blue Jackets-Capitals matchup on April 14 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -104 and the under is -118.

Blue Jackets vs Capitals Moneyline

Columbus is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +102 underdog on the road.

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