Blue Grass Stakes Expert Horse Racing Picks and Analysis for Saturday 4/6/24

FanDuel TV racing analyst Caleb Keller breaks down the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on Saturday, April 6th.

As always, check the program for scratches and changes, monitor the weather and keep an eye on the track conditions.

We also reference Equibase Speed Figure when needed for selected races in order to inform how fast a horse has been running in each of its races after adjusting for track, distance, and conditions.

Blue Grass Stakes Odds

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Top Conor Chad Brown Jose Ortiz 15-1 2 Be You Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 8-1 3 Seize the Grey D. Wayne Lukas Nik Juarez 20-1 4 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 3-1 5 Good Money Chad Brown Javier Castellano 20-1 6 Just a Touch Brad Cox Florent Geroux 7-2 7 Lat Long Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez, Jr. 30-1 View Full Table

Blue Grass Stakes Picks to Monitor

Dornoch

Morning Line Odds: 3/1

Dornoch won the Remsen Stakes (Grade 2) at the end of last year, beating fellow competitor Sierra Leone. Dornoch is the younger brother of last year's Kentucky Derby winner, Mage. Trainer Danny Gargan says Dornoch is the best horse he's ever trained.

Just A Touch

Morning Line Odds: 7/2

Just A Touch finished second at the Gotham Stakes (Grade 3) last month. In two races, he's posted Speed Figures of 100 and 95. He's the son of Justify.

Sierra Leone

Morning Line Odds: 2/1

Sierra Leone was second to Dornoch at the Remsen Stakes (Grade 2) and won the Risen Star Stakes (Grade 2) after that. He logged Speed Figures of 99 and 98 in those races.

