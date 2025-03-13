Blank Printable Brackets for Men's and Women's 2025 College Basketball Tournaments

The Selection Committee is set to announce the 68 teams that will compete in the Division 1 national tournaments this Sunday, March 16th.

The Selection Show will inform fans if and when their favorite team will be playing, along with each team's seeding.

If you'd like a look at how the tournament bracket will be set up, check out our blank printable brackets for both the men's and women's tournaments below to follow along and fill out your bracket as they are released live.

Men's College Basketball Printable Bracket

Download the blank printable bracket here.

Women's College Basketball Printable Bracket

Download the blank printable bracket here.

The 68 participating teams will be revealed on March 16th, with an updated bracket to follow. Until then, learn more about the tournaments and teams at FanDuel Research.

