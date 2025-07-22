Big Brother 2025 Betting Odds for Season 27

Big Brother Season 27 is happening now and the drama inside Hotel Mystère is already heating up as alliances form and strategies take shape.

The finale will take place on Sunday, September 28th. Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out the current favorites as of July 22nd.

Big Brother Season 27 Betting Odds

Big Brother Season 27 Winner Odds Zach Cornell +195 Morgan Pope +550 Ashley Hollis +750 Rachel Reilly +750 Vince Panaro +850 Lauren Domingue +900 Jimmy Heagerty +900

Zach Cornell is currently the favorite (+196) to win Big Brother Season 27, followed by Morgan Pope (+550), Ashley Hollis (+750), and Rachel Reilly (+750).

Where Can I Bet On Big Brother?

Betting on the 2025 Big Bother outcome is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

