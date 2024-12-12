Betting Odds For All College Football Bowl Games in 2024-25
The 2024-25 college football bowl season kicks off on December 14th with an exciting lineup of games over the next five weeks!
IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl
South Alabama vs. Western Michigan
Date: Dec. 14
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl
Memphis vs. West Virginia
Date: Dec. 17
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Boca Raton Bowl
WKU vs. James Madison
Date: Dec. 18
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
AOS LA Bowl hosted by Gronk
California vs. UNLV
Date: Dec. 18
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston
Date: Dec. 19
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
StaffDNA Cure Bowl
Ohio vs. Jacksonville State
Date: Dec. 20
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Tulane vs. Florida
Date: Dec. 20
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
CFB Playoff - First-Round Game
Indiana vs. Notre Dame
Date: Dec. 20
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
CFB Playoff - First-Round Game
SMU vs. Penn State
Date: Dec. 21
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
CFB Playoff - First-Round Game
Clemson vs. Texas
Date: Dec. 21
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
CFB Playoff - First-Round Game
Tennessee vs. Ohio State
Date: Dec. 21
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA
Date: Dec. 23
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State
Date: Dec. 23
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Hawai'i Bowl
USF vs. San Jose State
Date: Dec. 24
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
GameAbove Sports Bowl
Pitt vs. Toledo
Date: Dec. 26
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Rate Bowl
Rutgers vs. Kansas State
Date: Dec. 26
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
68 Ventures Bowl
Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green
Date: Dec. 26
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Oklahoma vs. Navy
Date: Dec. 27
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Birmingham Bowl
Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt
Date: Dec. 27
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas
Date: Dec. 27
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
DIRECTV Holiday Bowl
Syracuse vs. Washington State
Date: Dec. 27
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Texas A&M vs. USC
Date: Dec. 27
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
UConn vs. North Carolina
Date: Dec. 28
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl
Boston College vs. Nebraska
Date: Dec. 28
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Isleta New Mexico Bowl
Louisiana vs. TCU
Date: Dec. 28
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Iowa State vs. Miami (FL)
Date: Dec. 28
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl
Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State
Date: Dec. 28
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Go Bowling Military Bowl
East Carolina vs. NC State
Date: Dec. 28
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Valero Alamo Bowl
BYU vs. Colorado
Date: Dec. 28
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Radiance Tech. Independence Bowl
Marshall vs. Army
Date: Dec. 28
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Iowa vs. Missouri
Date: Dec. 30
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
ReliaQuest Bowl
Alabama vs. Michigan
Date: Dec. 31
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Louisville vs. Washington
Date: Dec. 31
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
South Carolina vs. Illinois
Date: Dec. 31
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Kinder's Texas Bowl
Baylor vs. LSU
Date: Dec. 31
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
CFP Quarterfinal
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
SMU/Penn State vs. Boise State
Date: Dec. 31
Odds not available yet.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Clemson/Texas vs. Arizona State
Date: Jan. 1
Odds not available yet.
Rose Bowl Game
Tennessee/Ohio State vs. Oregon
Date: Jan. 1
Odds not available yet.
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Indiana/Notre Dame vs. Georgia
Date: Jan. 1
Odds not available yet.
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Duke vs. Ole Miss
Date: Jan. 2
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
North Texas vs. Texas State
Date: Jan. 3
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech
Date: Jan. 3
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Bahamas Bowl
Buffalo vs. Liberty
Date: Jan. 4
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
CFP Semifinal
Capital One Orange Bowl
Date: Jan. 9
Odds not available yet.
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Date: Jan. 10
Odds not available yet.
CFP National Championship
Semifinal Winners
Date: Jan. 20
You can view the full College Football Playoff Bracket here.
