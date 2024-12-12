Betting Odds For All College Football Bowl Games in 2024-25

The 2024-25 college football bowl season kicks off on December 14th with an exciting lineup of games over the next five weeks!

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan

Date: Dec. 14

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points South Alabama @ Western Michigan Dec 15 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Memphis vs. West Virginia

Date: Dec. 17

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Memphis @ WV Mountaineers Dec 18 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Boca Raton Bowl

WKU vs. James Madison

Date: Dec. 18

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Western Kentucky @ James Madison Dec 18 10:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

AOS LA Bowl hosted by Gronk

California vs. UNLV

Date: Dec. 18

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points California @ UNLV Dec 19 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

Date: Dec. 19

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Georgia Southern @ Sam Houston State Dec 20 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State

Date: Dec. 20

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Ohio @ Jacksonville State Dec 20 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Tulane vs. Florida

Date: Dec. 20

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Tulane @ Florida Dec 20 8:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

CFB Playoff - First-Round Game

Indiana vs. Notre Dame

Date: Dec. 20

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Indiana @ Notre Dame Dec 21 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

CFB Playoff - First-Round Game

SMU vs. Penn State

Date: Dec. 21

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points SMU @ Penn State Dec 21 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

CFB Playoff - First-Round Game

Clemson vs. Texas

Date: Dec. 21

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Clemson @ Texas Dec 21 9:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

CFB Playoff - First-Round Game

Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Date: Dec. 21

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Tennessee @ Ohio State Dec 22 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

Date: Dec. 23

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Coastal Carolina @ UTSA Dec 23 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State

Date: Dec. 23

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Fresno State @ Northern Illinois Dec 22 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Hawai'i Bowl

USF vs. San Jose State

Date: Dec. 24

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points South Florida @ San Jose State Dec 25 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

GameAbove Sports Bowl

Pitt vs. Toledo

Date: Dec. 26

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Pittsburgh @ Toledo Dec 26 7:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Rate Bowl

Rutgers vs. Kansas State

Date: Dec. 26

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Rutgers @ Kansas State Dec 26 10:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

68 Ventures Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green

Date: Dec. 26

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Arkansas State @ Bowling Green Dec 27 2:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Oklahoma vs. Navy

Date: Dec. 27

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Oklahoma @ Navy Dec 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Birmingham Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

Date: Dec. 27

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Georgia Tech @ Vanderbilt Dec 27 8:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

Date: Dec. 27

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Texas Tech @ Arkansas Dec 28 12:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

Syracuse vs. Washington State

Date: Dec. 27

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Syracuse @ Washington State Dec 28 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Texas A&M vs. USC

Date: Dec. 27

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Texas A&M @ USC Dec 28 3:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

UConn vs. North Carolina

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Connecticut @ North Carolina Dec 28 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Boston College vs. Nebraska

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Boston College @ Nebraska Dec 28 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Louisiana vs. TCU

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Louisiana @ TCU Dec 28 7:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Iowa State vs. Miami (FL)

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Iowa State @ Miami Florida Dec 28 8:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Miami Ohio @ Colorado State Dec 28 9:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Go Bowling Military Bowl

East Carolina vs. NC State

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points East Carolina @ NC State Dec 28 10:45pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Valero Alamo Bowl

BYU vs. Colorado

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points BYU @ Colorado Dec 29 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Radiance Tech. Independence Bowl

Marshall vs. Army

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Marshall @ Army Dec 29 2:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa vs. Missouri

Date: Dec. 30

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Iowa @ Missouri Dec 30 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

ReliaQuest Bowl

Alabama vs. Michigan

Date: Dec. 31

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Alabama @ Michigan Dec 31 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Louisville vs. Washington

Date: Dec. 31

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Louisville @ Washington Dec 31 7:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

South Carolina vs. Illinois

Date: Dec. 31

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points South Carolina @ Illinois Dec 31 8:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kinder's Texas Bowl

Baylor vs. LSU

Date: Dec. 31

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Baylor @ LSU Dec 31 8:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

CFP Quarterfinal

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

SMU/Penn State vs. Boise State

Date: Dec. 31

Odds not available yet.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Clemson/Texas vs. Arizona State

Date: Jan. 1

Odds not available yet.

Rose Bowl Game

Tennessee/Ohio State vs. Oregon

Date: Jan. 1

Odds not available yet.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Indiana/Notre Dame vs. Georgia

Date: Jan. 1

Odds not available yet.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Duke vs. Ole Miss

Date: Jan. 2

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Duke @ Ole Miss Jan 3 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

North Texas vs. Texas State

Date: Jan. 3

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points North Texas @ Texas State Jan 3 9:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech

Date: Jan. 3

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Minnesota @ Virginia Tech Jan 4 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo vs. Liberty

Date: Jan. 4

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Buffalo @ Liberty Jan 4 4:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

CFP Semifinal

Capital One Orange Bowl

Date: Jan. 9

Odds not available yet.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Date: Jan. 10

Odds not available yet.

CFP National Championship

Semifinal Winners

Date: Jan. 20

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25 Texas +360 Oregon +360 Georgia +500 Ohio State +500 Penn State +550 Notre Dame +700 Tennessee +2500 Indiana +4000 SMU +4000 Arizona State +6000 Clemson +6000 Boise State +6000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Which bets stand out to you for this year's playoff? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

