NCAAF

Betting Odds For All College Football Bowl Games in 2024-25

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Betting Odds For All College Football Bowl Games in 2024-25

The 2024-25 college football bowl season kicks off on December 14th with an exciting lineup of games over the next five weeks!

To add to the excitement, FanDuel Sportsbook is offering betting odds for every bowl game, giving you a chance to join the action. Explore the odds for each game below and don't forget to download our 2024-25 College Football Bowl Games printable schedule.

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan

Date: Dec. 14

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

South Alabama
@
Western Michigan
Dec 15 2:00am UTC



Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

Memphis vs. West Virginia

Date: Dec. 17

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Memphis
@
WV Mountaineers
Dec 18 2:00am UTC



Boca Raton Bowl

WKU vs. James Madison

Date: Dec. 18

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Western Kentucky
@
James Madison
Dec 18 10:30pm UTC



AOS LA Bowl hosted by Gronk

California vs. UNLV

Date: Dec. 18

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

California
@
UNLV
Dec 19 2:00am UTC



R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

Date: Dec. 19

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Georgia Southern
@
Sam Houston State
Dec 20 12:00am UTC



StaffDNA Cure Bowl

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State

Date: Dec. 20

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Ohio
@
Jacksonville State
Dec 20 5:00pm UTC



Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Tulane vs. Florida

Date: Dec. 20

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tulane
@
Florida
Dec 20 8:30pm UTC



CFB Playoff - First-Round Game

Indiana vs. Notre Dame

Date: Dec. 20

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Indiana
@
Notre Dame
Dec 21 1:00am UTC



CFB Playoff - First-Round Game

SMU vs. Penn State

Date: Dec. 21

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

SMU
@
Penn State
Dec 21 5:00pm UTC



CFB Playoff - First-Round Game

Clemson vs. Texas

Date: Dec. 21

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Clemson
@
Texas
Dec 21 9:00pm UTC



CFB Playoff - First-Round Game

Tennessee vs. Ohio State

Date: Dec. 21

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Tennessee
@
Ohio State
Dec 22 1:00am UTC



Myrtle Beach Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

Date: Dec. 23

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Coastal Carolina
@
UTSA
Dec 23 4:00pm UTC



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State

Date: Dec. 23

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Fresno State
@
Northern Illinois
Dec 22 7:30pm UTC



Hawai'i Bowl

USF vs. San Jose State

Date: Dec. 24

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

South Florida
@
San Jose State
Dec 25 1:00am UTC



GameAbove Sports Bowl

Pitt vs. Toledo

Date: Dec. 26

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Pittsburgh
@
Toledo
Dec 26 7:00pm UTC



Rate Bowl

Rutgers vs. Kansas State

Date: Dec. 26

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Rutgers
@
Kansas State
Dec 26 10:30pm UTC



68 Ventures Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green

Date: Dec. 26

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Arkansas State
@
Bowling Green
Dec 27 2:00am UTC



Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Oklahoma vs. Navy

Date: Dec. 27

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Oklahoma
@
Navy
Dec 27 5:00pm UTC



Birmingham Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt

Date: Dec. 27

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Georgia Tech
@
Vanderbilt
Dec 27 8:30pm UTC



AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas

Date: Dec. 27

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Texas Tech
@
Arkansas
Dec 28 12:00am UTC



DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

Syracuse vs. Washington State

Date: Dec. 27

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Syracuse
@
Washington State
Dec 28 1:00am UTC



SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Texas A&M vs. USC

Date: Dec. 27

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Texas A&M
@
USC
Dec 28 3:30am UTC



Wasabi Fenway Bowl

UConn vs. North Carolina

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Connecticut
@
North Carolina
Dec 28 4:00pm UTC



Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Boston College vs. Nebraska

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Boston College
@
Nebraska
Dec 28 5:00pm UTC



Isleta New Mexico Bowl

Louisiana vs. TCU

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Louisiana
@
TCU
Dec 28 7:15pm UTC



Pop-Tarts Bowl

Iowa State vs. Miami (FL)

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Iowa State
@
Miami Florida
Dec 28 8:30pm UTC



Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl

Miami (Ohio) vs. Colorado State

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Miami Ohio
@
Colorado State
Dec 28 9:30pm UTC



Go Bowling Military Bowl

East Carolina vs. NC State

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

East Carolina
@
NC State
Dec 28 10:45pm UTC



Valero Alamo Bowl

BYU vs. Colorado

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

BYU
@
Colorado
Dec 29 12:30am UTC



Radiance Tech. Independence Bowl

Marshall vs. Army

Date: Dec. 28

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Marshall
@
Army
Dec 29 2:15am UTC



TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa vs. Missouri

Date: Dec. 30

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Iowa
@
Missouri
Dec 30 7:30pm UTC



ReliaQuest Bowl

Alabama vs. Michigan

Date: Dec. 31

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Alabama
@
Michigan
Dec 31 5:00pm UTC



Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Louisville vs. Washington

Date: Dec. 31

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Louisville
@
Washington
Dec 31 7:00pm UTC



Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

South Carolina vs. Illinois

Date: Dec. 31

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

South Carolina
@
Illinois
Dec 31 8:00pm UTC



Kinder's Texas Bowl

Baylor vs. LSU

Date: Dec. 31

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Baylor
@
LSU
Dec 31 8:30pm UTC



CFP Quarterfinal

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

SMU/Penn State vs. Boise State

Date: Dec. 31

Odds not available yet.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Clemson/Texas vs. Arizona State

Date: Jan. 1

Odds not available yet.

Rose Bowl Game

Tennessee/Ohio State vs. Oregon

Date: Jan. 1

Odds not available yet.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Indiana/Notre Dame vs. Georgia

Date: Jan. 1

Odds not available yet.

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Duke vs. Ole Miss

Date: Jan. 2

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Duke
@
Ole Miss
Jan 3 12:30am UTC



SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

North Texas vs. Texas State

Date: Jan. 3

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

North Texas
@
Texas State
Jan 3 9:00pm UTC



Duke's Mayo Bowl

Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech

Date: Jan. 3

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Minnesota
@
Virginia Tech
Jan 4 12:30am UTC



Bahamas Bowl

Buffalo vs. Liberty

Date: Jan. 4

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Buffalo
@
Liberty
Jan 4 4:00pm UTC



CFP Semifinal

Capital One Orange Bowl

Date: Jan. 9

Odds not available yet.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Date: Jan. 10

Odds not available yet.

CFP National Championship

Semifinal Winners

Date: Jan. 20

NCAAF FBS Championship Winner 2024-25
Texas
Oregon
Georgia
Ohio State
Penn State
Notre Dame
Tennessee
Indiana
SMU
Arizona State
Clemson
Boise State

Odds/lines subject to change



You can view the full College Football Playoff Bracket here.

Which bets stand out to you for this year's playoff? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college football betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

