Bethune-Cookman vs Alcorn State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (16-15, 13-5 SWAC) square off in the SWAC tournament against the No. 6 seed Alcorn State Braves (11-20, 11-7 SWAC) on Thursday at Gateway Center Arena, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: College Park, Georgia

Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bethune-Cookman win (56.4%)

Before making a bet on Thursday's Bethune-Cookman-Alcorn State spread (Bethune-Cookman -3.5) or over/under (134.5 points), take a look at the betting trends and insights below.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Bethune-Cookman is 17-14-0 ATS this season.

Alcorn State has covered 17 times in 30 chances against the spread this year.

Bethune-Cookman (4-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (44.4%) than Alcorn State (12-7) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (63.2%).

The Wildcats have done a better job covering the spread at home (6-4-0) than they have in road tilts (10-9-0).

Against the spread, the Braves have been better at home (6-3-0) than away (11-10-0).

Bethune-Cookman is 10-8-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Alcorn State's SWAC record against the spread is 10-8-0.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Bethune-Cookman has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (78.6%) in those games.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 8-2 when favored by -154 or better by bookmakers this year.

Alcorn State has a 5-14 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.3% of those games).

The Braves have a record of 4-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (25%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Bethune-Cookman has a 60.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alcorn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Bethune-Cookman averages 69.2 points per game (302nd in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per contest (206th in college basketball). It has a -104 scoring differential overall and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Trey Thomas' 16.5 points per game lead Bethune-Cookman and rank 152nd in the country.

Alcorn State's -217 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.2 points per game (353rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per contest (194th in college basketball).

Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt is ranked 815th in college basketball with a team-high 11.2 points per game.

The Wildcats are 159th in the country at 32.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.3 their opponents average.

Reggie Ward Jr. averages 7.5 rebounds per game (ranking 108th in college basketball) to lead the Wildcats.

The 30.8 rebounds per game the Braves accumulate rank 252nd in college basketball. Their opponents record 30.6.

Djahi Binet is 90th in college basketball with 7.6 rebounds per game, leading the Braves.

Bethune-Cookman records 88.7 points per 100 possessions (328th in college basketball), while allowing 93.0 points per 100 possessions (168th in college basketball).

The Braves average 86.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (350th in college basketball), and allow 95.5 points per 100 possessions (242nd in college basketball).

