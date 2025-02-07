Best Xavier Worthy Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

For Super Bowl LIX, you can find props on pretty much any player your heart desires.

The question is which props are best for that player after considering the matchup, game environment, and their role.

Today, we're going to try to solve for that with Xavier Worthy in Super Bowl LIX as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

We can utilize things such as FanDuel Research's NFL player projections to try to find value and identify the best way to bet on -- or against -- Worthy within FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl LIX player prop odds.

So, if we're looking for value in Worthy's props this week, where should we turn? Let's check it out.

Xavier Worthy Player Prop Bets for the 2025 Super Bowl

Worthy's role as the Chiefs' top wideout while also moonlighting as an occasional rusher makes his rushing-plus-receiving yards prop a potential target.

Since the rookie saw a jump in playing time from Week 14 onward, he's averaged 70.7 scrimmage yards over his last six games (minus a meaningless Week 18) and gone over 63.5 four times.

During this time, he's led the team with a 24.8% target share while averaging 8.3 targets per game. However, he's also shown just a 4.8-yard aDOT over this stretch, resulting in an underwhelming 18.1% air yards share, which is why the added rushing element to this prop is appealing.

Worthy has averaged 2.0 carries over these past six games, which includes getting 2-3 rushes in four of his last five outings. He's rushed for double-digit yards in all four games he's hit over 63.5 scrimmage yards.

Given that the Eagles have frequently shut down opposing run games all year, ranking third in schedule-adjusted rush defense, we could see Kansas City's traditional run game struggle, which could further lead to the offense trying to utilize Worthy in creative ways at the line of scrimmage.

I've touched on Jalen Hurts and Kareem Hunt being potential options in the any time touchdown prop market (here and here), but Worthy is my favorite overall value of the bunch.

He's scored a touchdown in four of his last five games, and that's been backed by strong usage inside the red zone. Once again excluding Week 18, we've seen his red zone opportunity share (carries plus targets) at a team-high 25.7% over the last six games.

In fact, if we look at just the past five games when the touchdowns started to roll in, he's enjoyed an even meatier 27.9% red zone opportunity share, which rivals even tush push specialist Jalen Hurts (28.1% in his healthy games).

Overall, Worthy arguably has the best usage inside the red zone for Kansas City down the stretch, yet he has longer touchdown odds than Travis Kelce (+125) or Hunt (+150), making this look like an appropriate buying opportunity.

Given all of the above, Worthy is also someone to consider as the game's first touchdown scorer.

