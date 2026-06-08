Best World Cup Betting Strategies

Historical World Cup outrights have been a chalk festival, with every champion since 1998 coming from the pre-tournament top-4 in the betting. Those teams gobbled up more than two-thirds of the implied title probability in past tournaments, and bookmakers barely bothered to price the middle of the board. That changes in 2026, and that means opportunities aplenty for those paying attention.

Our analysis of the full odds sets from the past 30 years of World Cup matches shows that more teams have a real chance of winning the tournament this year than ever before. The normalized implied probability for the World Cup favorite in 2026 is about 14%. It's normally in the 18-20% range, making it a simple math problem. FIFA added a 5th knockout game, and each of the big boys takes an extra headwind. Even if a favorite has a 70% chance to win each knockout match, multiplying that by one extra round trims their title probability by almost a third.

It's actually comical how the expanded 48-team field adds almost nothing to the bottom of the market. Only 2.8% of normalized title equity sits with the 16 extra teams. Cape Verde or Uzbekistan shocking the world is not on anyone's mind. Instead, value comes from the sportsbook shifting probability from the top-4 to teams ranked in the 5th-19th range in the FIFA World Rankings.

Likewise, the share of title probability held by teams ranked 17th through 32nd in the outright betting odds market jumps from about 11% in the 32-team era to 17% this year. That's where mispricing lives. Focusing on the top of the board may feel safe, and it has been for decades, but the real value is in those 2nd and 3rd-tier teams now.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

How to Bet the World Cup: Tips and Advice

Finding Value in World Cup Outrights

With that in mind, how do we attack the outright market this summer? Begin by resisting the human urge to blindly back the very best or the very worst. The historical record says you are unlikely to hit a champion priced beyond 15 to 1. It has never happened in modern times. Spain, France, England, and Brazil are each priced between (+400) and (+900) this summer. They are outstanding teams, and one of them probably wins, but the extra knockout game means their true odds are longer than similar teams in 2018 or 2014. Chasing a short price in a low-margin market is a donation to the bookmaker and a great way to deprive yourself of bankroll funds to play around with in the single-match and live-betting markets.

Instead, build a portfolio of mid-range contenders with plausible paths and group-stage leverage. Portugal, Germany, and Belgium sit right behind the big 4 in the FIFA World Rankings and will each enjoy a Pot 1 draw in the Round of 32 unless something crazy happens. If any of the top-4 fail to win their group, these squads could slide into a cushy quadrant of the bracket and suddenly carry the profile of a top seed while still being priced in the (+1000) to (+1400) range.

Further down the list, Mexico and Switzerland represent true sleepers. Mexico has a path that avoids the biggest European juggernauts until at least the quarterfinals and has a knack for navigating chaotic knockout matches. Everyone is focusing on the United States as the host country, but Mexico is a host, too. We don't see evidence of Mexico's future odds being heavily juiced like the United States'.

Switzerland was handed the most favorable draw a Pot 2 side could imagine by landing with co-host Canada in Group H. Canada is only a Pot 1 team because they are co-hosting this event, too. They have no business being up toward the top like that. Switzerland, despite only being ranked 17th in the world, is the group favorite and even money to win and have a beautiful lie in the Round of 32. This pushes their ceiling into the quarterfinals or beyond.

Morocco and Colombia, both around (+4000), are the only teams in the (+2501) to (+5000) range this year, and they offer real upside thanks to their defensive discipline and high-end forwards. Each would be closer to (+2000) if not for sharing a group with a giant (Morocco has Brazil, and Colombia has Portugal). Those first-stage matchups may scare casual bettors away, but they also create the potential for a dramatic price slash if one of these sides pulls a draw or shock win early.

Other Types of World Cup Futures Bets

Championship outrights aren't the only game in Futures Town. FanDuel posts markets for group winners, stage of elimination, best third-place finisher, and even top team scorer. Some of these bets resolve earlier and can provide structure to your portfolio and release funds back into the bankroll for attacking the back half of the tournament.

Group-winner prices often show the biggest edge. Books hang numbers on all 48 teams, but casual bettors rarely shop around on Ghana to win Group L. Locking in a group-winner ticket on a team with an easy schedule can turn into a free roll once the bracket is set.

Stage-of-elimination markets are powerful hedging tools. If you grab England at (+650) to win it all and they march to the semifinals, you can bet on them to be eliminated and guarantee a profit either way. Managing exposure in a tournament that moves quickly is essential. The trap is doubling down on a team after a disappointing start. We've expressed in other areas of our World Cup content how important it is for bettors to avoid falling into this trap and essentially putting all of their eggs in one, half-buried basket.

If Belgium stumbles to a draw in their opener and drifts from (+900) to (+1400), loading up again because of a perceived bargain usually just increases risk. Save your capital for new opportunities. Likewise, hedging too early can leave you with a slew of middling tickets and no bullets left when a real mispricing appears.

Evaluating Mid and Longshot Underdog Bets at the 2026 World Cup

High variance isn't for everyone, but the World Cup is one of the few events where single wins at (+1500) or higher can make your entire betting season. That doesn't mean you pepper every extreme underdog. Instead, target spots where the market is anchored to reputation while ignoring matchups. In 2026, consider teams such as Turkey, Norway, and Senegal in their first group games. Each faces a traditional power priced in the danger zone between (-299) and (-200).

What is this danger zone? It's a 10–point range in the odds that produced a -25% ROI on favorites over the past 2 World Cups. Blindly backing chalk in the group stage is a great way to erode your bankroll. Underdogs, on the other hand, have been wildly profitable. Saudi Arabia's (+2200) upset over Argentina in 2022 and South Korea's (+1800) stunner against Germany in 2018 defined recent tournaments. Even hitting 1 or 2 of those long numbers can put you ahead for the entire summer, although the variance is brutal.

Another angle is live betting when a favorite concedes a goal (or two) early. Teams priced at (-300) or shorter rarely win by a margin if they trail at halftime. Books often overreact to small-sample data and still post short second-half moneylines on the big name. That's when you can grab the dog at inflated prices or play the draw at a number that moves well above (+250). The key is preparation. Have lines in mind before kickoff so you're not scrambling once the match takes an unexpected turn.

World Cup Team Briefs

Spain (+430)

Spain enters as the tournament favorite and the most complete team on paper heading to North America this summer. Their midfield depth borders on absurd. They've got Euro stars on the bench. They are priced around (+430) on FanDuel Sportsbook to lift the trophy, a win that would be their 2nd ever and 1st since a 2010 run in which they allowed just 8 total goals.

Spain's group schedule is soft, which can be said for many of the Pot 1 giants this year, thanks to the expanded schedule. La Roja should (keyword being should) roll into the knockout stage rested. Their flaw? A lack of a ruthless striker. So much is made about goal scoring at the World Cup, and for good reason. You gotta have that guy. Who will be Spain's?

France (+470)

France sits just behind Spain in the odds at around (+470). Their top-end talent is arguably better than Spain's, but they start with a tricky Group I opener against Senegal in a price bucket that has torched bettors. A slow start could set Les Bleus back with a worse Round of 32 draw while simultaneously opening futures opportunities for preying bettors.

England (+650)

England is a polarizing case and has been for 6 decades since their only World Cup win in 1966. British soccer diehards will tell you it's finally coming home, and what better place to win than in the largest metro area of their favorite ex-colony? Critics will point out that England struggles to break down compact defenses. Their price of roughly (+650) is shorter than Germany's but longer than France's. Three Lions have a path to the semifinals if they win their group, but a slip leaves them facing Spain or Brazil in the quarterfinals.

Brazil (+750)

Brazil is listed near (+750) on FanDuel Sportsbook. They have world-class wingers and a new coach who emphasizes defensive solidity. They also have a brutal group with Morocco, Ukraine, and Norway. Any bet on Brazil is a bet against underdogs that have historically made bettors rich. As such, it's better to attack Brazil in single games than to tie up capital in a futures ticket.

USA Best Bets at the 2026 World Cup

No country from outside Europe or South America has ever made a World Cup final, and the U.S. has never beaten a top-5 side when it mattered. The best-ever finish for the Stars and Stripes came in the inaugural World Cup in Uruguay back in 1930, when they finished 3rd. No semifinals appearances for the Red, White, and Blue since.

A rational approach to betting the US is to attack narrower markets. Betting the US to win Group D at +130 offers a fair risk-reward profile. The Americans face Paraguay, Australia, and Turkey, none of whom are powers. The scary thing for American bettors is that Paraguay and Australia fall into the moderate underdog bucket that has punished favorites over the past 128 World Cup matches. The group finale against Turkey is likely to decide Group D, and Turkey's fluid midfield may shock the casual punter. Betting the US simply to reach the Round of 32 at (-650) ties up too much capital for too little return.

Props also offer targeted edges. Christian Pulisic is priced as the USA's top scorer around (+240). He takes penalties and free kicks, but Folarin Balogun at (+300) plays centrally and may finish off more open-play chances. Coach Pochettino tends to ride a hot striker, so monitor lineups in the last friendlies. A bet on the US to reach the quarterfinals around (+250) is the realistic ceiling, while a run to the semifinals at (+700) requires a perfect bracket. Americans looking for a fun sweat can take a tiny little taste of the championship outright, but serious bettors should allocate more to individual group games and stage markets than to the Cup-raising dream.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which soccer bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's soccer odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.