Brewers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Brewers vs Rockies Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (64-39) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-63)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Brewers.TV and Rockies.TV

Brewers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-215) | COL: (+180)

MIL: (-215) | COL: (+180) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120)

MIL: -1.5 (+100) | COL: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 2-4, 4.91 ERA vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 3-4, 5.48 ERA

The Brewers will look to Robert Gasser (2-4) against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (3-4). Gasser's team is 4-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gasser's team has a record of 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 7-7-0 ATS record in Feltner's 14 starts with a set spread. The Rockies have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Feltner's starts this season, and they went 6-8 in those matchups.

Brewers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (73.1%)

Brewers vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a -215 favorite at home.

Brewers vs Rockies Spread

The Brewers are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (+100 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -120 to cover.

Brewers vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Brewers-Rockies on July 25, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 49, or 65.3%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 44 of their 103 opportunities.

The Brewers are 54-49-0 against the spread in their 103 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 41.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (42-59).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer, Colorado has gone 9-15 (37.5%).

The Rockies have played in 103 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-53-3).

The Rockies have collected a 56-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.4% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang is hitting .265 with 24 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 58 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .361 while slugging .463.

He ranks 57th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Turang has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

William Contreras has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 57 runs. He's batting .274 this season and slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualified hitters, he is 41st in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 81 hits. He is batting .256 this season and 34 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 79 hits, an OBP of .335 plus a slugging percentage of .472.

Chourio heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .235 with two walks.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has an on-base percentage of .384 and a slugging percentage of .482. Both lead the Rockies. He's batting .301.

Including all qualified players, he ranks eighth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 12th and he is 30th in slugging.

Rumfield hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with two doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Hunter Goodman's 93 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .259 while slugging .563 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 67th, his on-base percentage is 75th, and he is third in slugging.

Jake McCarthy has 21 doubles, seven triples, 10 home runs and 18 walks while batting .303.

Kyle Karros has 19 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks while hitting .263.

Brewers vs Rockies Head to Head

7/24/2026: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/7/2026: 12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/6/2026: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 6/5/2026: 9-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-7 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/29/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/28/2025: 5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

5-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/27/2025: 10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

10-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/10/2025: 7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 COL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/9/2025: 17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

17-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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