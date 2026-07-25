Cardinals vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (52-51) vs. Cincinnati Reds (48-54)

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and Reds.TV

Cardinals vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: STL: (-152) | CIN: (+128)

STL: (-152) | CIN: (+128) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176)

STL: -1.5 (+146) | CIN: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cardinals vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 10-6, 4.02 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 2-1, 6.06 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Andre Pallante (10-6) to the mound, while Hunter Greene (2-1) will get the nod for the Reds. Pallante's team is 12-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Pallante's team has won 42.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-4). The Reds have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Greene's starts. The Reds were the moneyline underdog for one Greene start this season -- they won.

Cardinals vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (57.3%)

Cardinals vs Reds Moneyline

The Cardinals vs Reds moneyline has St. Louis as a -152 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +128 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Reds Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Cardinals are +146 to cover, and the Reds are -176.

Cardinals vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Cardinals versus Reds game on July 25 has been set at 8, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Bet on St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 16, or 55.2%, of the 29 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year St. Louis has won three of four games when listed as at least -152 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cardinals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 41 of 101 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 56-45-0 against the spread in their 101 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 47.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (32-36).

Cincinnati has a record of 6-13 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer (31.6%).

In the 100 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-44-1).

The Reds have gone 55-45-0 ATS this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.514) and total hits (112) this season. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 17th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Alec Burleson is hitting .281 with 25 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 34 walks, while slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 30th, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 41st.

JJ Wetherholt has 99 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.354/.401.

Ivan Herrera leads St. Louis with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .239 with 51 walks and 63 runs scored.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up a team-best .471 slugging percentage. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 82nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 80th and he is 37th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz's 91 hits and .352 OBP both lead his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .500.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 39th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

JJ Bleday is hitting .236 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks.

Spencer Steer has 14 doubles, 16 home runs and 35 walks while batting .240.

Cardinals vs Reds Head to Head

7/24/2026: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/7/2026: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/6/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/5/2026: 10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/23/2026: 7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/23/2026: 8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-1 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/17/2025: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/16/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2025: 11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-6 CIN (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/31/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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